Omikaye Phifer's bio: Meet Mekhi Phifer's son with Malinda Williams

Omikaye Phifer is an American celebrity son known for being the first child of actor Mekhi Phifer with his first wife, actress Malinda Williams. He was raised away from the limelight despite being the child of high-profile Hollywood actors. Where is Omikaye Phifer today?

Omikaye's parents divorced when he was young, and they have all moved on and are currently in happy marriages with thriving careers. Actor Mekhi had his career peak in the late 1990s and the 2000s with major roles in projects like 8 Mile, ER, Lie to Me, Torchwood: Miracle Day, and High School High. His mother, Malinda, is known for her roles in High School High, Soul Food, The Wood, Daddy's Little Girls, and 2 Days in New York.

Omikaye Phifer's profiles summary and bio

Full name Omkaye Phifer Year of birth 1999 Age About 24 in 2023 Place of birth United States Nationality American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Sexual orientation Not known Relationship status Single Parents American actors Mekhi Phifer and Malinda Williams Siblings One half-brother Mekhi Thira Phifer Jr Social media Instagram

Omikaye Phifer's age

Actor Mekhi Phifer's son was born in 1999 in the United States, but his exact date of birth is not known. Omikaye's age in 2023 is around 24 years.

Omikaye Phifer's parents

Omikaye's parents are American actors Mekhi Phifer and Malinda Williams. The former couple were co-stars in the 1996 comedy film High School High. They tied the knot in 1999 and were together for about four years before calling it quits in 2003.

Who does Mekhi Phifer have a baby by?

The Lie to Me actor has a second son, Mekhi Thira Phifer Jr, with his former girlfriend, Oni Souratha. The child was born in 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

Who is Mekhi Phifer married to now?

The ER actor married NBC creative director Rashelet Barnes in March 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Meanwhile, his former wife, actress Malinda Williams has been married twice since their divorce. She tied the knot with rapper D-Nice in August 2008, but they separated about a year later in August 2009 and finalized their divorce in June 2010. Malinda married her current husband, journalist and digital media executive, Tariq Walker, in 2020.

Is Mekhi Phifer rich?

The 8 Mile actor has been through financial struggles in the past and even filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2014. He listed a debt of about $1.3 million, including a $1.2 million tax debt, $50,000 in legal fees, and about $5,000 in child support. The legal documents also showed that the value of his assets was only $67,000, and he had monthly expenses of $11,000 against a monthly income of $7,500.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the actor's net worth in 2023 to be $500,000. Meanwhile, Mekhi Phifer's former wife, Malinda Williams' net worth is estimated at $2.5 million in 2023.

Does Mekhi Phifer have a twin brother?

Yes. Mekhi Phifer's brother, Fernando Phifer Cameron, is also an American actor and production designer. The Frequency actor and Fernando were raised in the Harlem neighbourhood in New York City by a single mother, Rhoda Phifer. She used to work as a teacher before she sadly passed away in 2019.

Where is Mekhi Phifer now?

The father of two resides in California with his wife, Rashelet Barnes, and their son Mekhi Thira Phifer Jr. He is focused on being a great husband and dad to his two boys. The Truth Be Told actor has been keeping a low profile and is rarely seen in the press. In a 2020 interview with theGrio, he said he does not want to make tabloid headlines for any controversial topics other than acting.

Mekhi continues to act and has mostly been taking up father-figure roles. His recent projects are Lights Out (2023) as Max Bomer, Truth Be Told (2019 to present) as Markus Knox, and Love, Victor (2020 to 2022) as Harold Brooks. He is currently filming The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, a comedy-drama that follows three best friends called The Supremes.

Omikaye Phifer's Instagram

Actor Malinda Williams' son has a private Instagram account, @Omikaye. His father, Mekhi, has over 225 thousand followers on his account, @mekhifromharlem, while his mother, actress Malinda has over 720 thousand Instagram followers on her account, @malinsworld as of 19 February 2023.

Omikaye Phifer has grown to become a responsible young adult, thanks to his great parents, Mekhi and Malinda. The former couple had differences that led to divorce, but they ensured Omikaye had a normal upbringing.

