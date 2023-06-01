Sjava has released a documentary where he gives fans the front-row seat into his life and career

The Evolution of Sjava is a documentary that was released on YouTube on 29 May 2023

This project is something the muso holds dear to his heart as fans can get the full Sjava experience like never before

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Award-winning musician Sjava has released a documentary titled ‘The Evolution of Sjava’ on YouTube, giving more insight into his career. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Sjava has released a documentary titled The Evolution of Sjava on YouTube.

The platinum-selling artist believes this documentary will give fans more insight into his life and career.

The Evolution of Sjava is a short film about Sjava's career and life

According to Daily Sun, the documentary will give fans a short but insightful look into Sjava's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 22-minute film was not something Sjava and his team worked on; he explained to the publication that they recorded some elements of his day-to-day life and compiled it.

"I can't say we worked on the documentary. We just recorded some elements of my normal life and the work we do.

"Shout out to Luthando 'Sgubz' Sigubudu who directed the doccie and put together the creative vision. People should go and watch it on YouTube. They can expect a short but insightful look into my life."

In the YouTube film, fans will get a front-row seat into Sjava's work behind the scenes and meet his team of creatives.

Sjava said fans should look out for more music.

"Expect more music and more art. That’s what it’s always about."

Fans love the documentary

Fans have expressed excitement over the film after Sjava announced it.

@RealSISOMENT said:

"This documentary is to be watched every day, you are an inspiration."

@MphoDuma854069 shared:

"Bobo Marley on repeat. You are true one of a kind man. May God keep blessing you so that you can bless us with more music."

@Khoza_simanga said:

"Just watched it now, nice, you should have included Yizo yizo at the start brother."

@TebzaSpears said:

"Mina I say, when ruff said, this is where you should be. I just knew ukuthi "No one will do it better". Much appreciated. Really appreciate how you also protect your craft, Its Inspirational."

@Vutomy shared:

"Your mother beaming with pride is always a beautiful thing to watch. She's super proud."

Inkabi Zezwe top the charts with their hit singles

In previous Briefly News, Siyabonga Nene (Big Zulu) and Jabulani Hadebe (Sjava) formed a duo called Inkabi Zezwe.

Their album Ukhamba dominated the charts and received rave reviews from their fans. Their lead single, Umbayimbayi, went gold and platinum in just two weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News