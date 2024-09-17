South African model and actress Zozibini Tunzi was dragged on social media for wearing a weave

This was after pictures of herself at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 rocking a weave flooded social media

Many netizens weren't impressed with her wearing a wig at the pageant ceremony

Netizens dragged Zozi Thunzi for rocking a weave. Image: @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

The Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi looked stunning at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 on Saturday, 14 September.

Zozi Tunzi dragged for rocking a weave

Social media has been buzzing since it was announced that Zozibini Tunzi, our very own Miss Universe 2019, was selected as one of the judges at the Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 finale.

However, recently, after pictures of the star looking all sorts of gorgeous rocking a weave flooded social media, many netizens online dragged the star for ditching a natural look for a "slay queen" glam look.

The controversial Ntsiki Mazwai was one of the netizens who was disappointed that Tunzi went for a weave instead of rocking natural hair.

She wrote on her Twitter (X) page:

"What have they done to our Zozi?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Zozi rocking a weave

Shortly after Mazwai expressed her disappointment, many other netizens reacted to Tunzi wearing a weave. See some of their remarks below:

@van_lexi wrote:

"I don't like this hair on her."

@TMazonke said:

"She looks like a drag queen, enemies have microwaved her to be relevant to their fake ways."

@MzansiKG commented:

"Now she looks like any other beauty pageant wearing Weaves and all. Her authenticity is gone, she could have used this chance to showcase African beauty but ok ke..."

@TiegoChuene responded:

"Africans must stop wearing other people's hair."

@Rivoni_Sibuyi tweeted:

"We honestly don’t know this Zozi."

@Waandy reacted:

"They have sanitised her."

Zozi Tunzi wows fans with her traditional cooking in Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi, who has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills in her home town.

The beauty posted a video online and pictures of her preparing traditional food in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape. She humbly worked alongside her family and took instruction as she completed her chores wearing simple clothing.

Source: Briefly News