"Good Riddance": Ngizwe Mchunu Celebrates Thulasizwe Buthelezi's Removal by King Misuzulu
- Former broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu publicly blasted ex-Zulu nation prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi after the Zulu King fired him from his royal role
- Mchunu rejoiced at Buthelezi's firing and shockingly claimed Buthelezi had opened a criminal case against him
- He called on KZN Premier Thami Ntuli to fire Buthelezi as MEC, calling him a duck full of corruption
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KWAZULU NATAL - Former broadcaster and Zulu activist Ngizwe Mchunu has unleashed a scathing public attack on Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, making explosive claims that go far beyond political disagreement.
The outburst came after Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini removed Thulasizwe Buthelezi from his position as Prime Minister of the Zulu nation. Phathisizwe Chiliza has been named as Buthelezi's replacement and recently accompanied the King on a visit to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mchunu slams Buthelezi
Mchunu wasted no time responding to the news. He described Buthelezi as a deceitful and scheming individual who actively sows division, citing a long-standing personal grievance rooted in what he says was Buthelezi's role in having him arrested. But the accusations did not stop there.
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In a shocking revelation, Mchunu claimed that there is no love lost between him and Buthelezi after the MEC reportedly opened a criminal case against him simply for calling him a duck.
Mchunu calls on KZN Premier to act
Turning his attention to the broader political picture, Mchunu addressed KZN Premier Thami Ntuli directly. He urged Ntuli not to hesitate and to follow the King's example by removing Buthelezi from his cabinet post.
"Fire him as MEC please," Mchunu said plainly.
He then spoke directly to Buthelezi himself.
"You are a duck, full of corruption and you must be fired for using your position as MEC to perform duties meant to be done by the King," he said.
He specifically referred to Buthelezi's decision to hand over vehicles to chiefs in KwaZulu-Natal, a role Mchunu believes belongs to the monarchy.
Reflecting on the King's decision to dismiss Buthelezi, Mchunu said the move was long overdue.
"Thank you to the King. We don't know that out of those that surrounded him, who was the one causing troubles," he said.
Ngizwe claps back at Limpopo Premier
Briefly News also reported that Ngizwe Mchunu came out swinging against Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba on 14 July 2026, calling her remarks about the anti-illegal immigration movement out of line. The dispute stems from a speech Ramathuba delivered at an anti-illegal immigration march on 10 July 2026. Without naming the March and March movement directly, she made it clear that Limpopo would handle its own affairs and that outsiders were not welcome to meddle. The comments drew backlash from Mchunu, who did not hold back.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za