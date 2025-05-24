One of Skeem Saam 's most iconic characters, Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma's upcoming return to the screen sparked nostalgia

Rachel Kunutu, played by Lesego Marakalla, and Marothi Maphuthuma, played by Macks Papo, are expected to bring drama, just like they did in their heydays

Rachel Kuuntu and Marothi Maphuthuma's iconic start on the show went viral on TikTok, and people shared their realisations about the characters' relationship

Lesego Marakalla and Macks Papo's performances as Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma captivated viewers once more ahead of their Skeem Saam comeback. Rachel Kunutu's character transformed from a schoolgirl to a notorious slay queen, and people reflected on her journey.

SA recaps Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma's relationship. Image: Macauzza / BrilliantJevon / X

Source: Twitter

A snippet of one of Marothi Maphuthuma and Rachel Kunutu's first scenes together went viral. People noted things they did not see before when they first watched the Skeem Saam episodes.

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma meet

In a clip shared by @malatjikp, Marothi slowed down in his Mercedes-Benz and drove next to Rachel, who was walking from school in her uniform. He offered Rachel and gift which she rejected, saying she preferred to walk after a tough exam. Marothi complimented her and said he is impressed that she is so smart, and he proceeded to offer her an internship at his company if she passes.

Marothi told Rachel that he is a businessman who loves to give back to his community. Rachel tells Marothi that she is going to Wits Medical School the following year. Marothi offered her his details and said he would like to continue their conversation about her education. Rachel hesitated when he suggested that he could pick her up from school and take her out to eat, but she gave him her number for the possibility of an internship and rejected his lift offer. Watch the rest of Rachel and Marothi's early stages below:

SA discusses Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma

Many people raved about the iconic character evolution of Rachel Kunutu. People admitted some of the things they never noticed about the storyline between Rachel and Marothi.

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma went on to get married. Image: VanessaMangwane / X

Source: Twitter

ThatoMashabela said:

"Looking back, this was so wrong!😭"

Zandile wrote:

"This was so wrong and predatory, can't believe it was so normalised back then."

🇿🇦Khobang🍉 commented:

"Now that she's over 25, she might have entered her realisation era, that Marothi preyed on her when she was still native."

Super Vegeta was amazed:

"I'm 23 and high school matrics look like babies to me. I can't believe some people think this is normal."

360Life commented:

"Rachel was beautiful mara weits, can't believe we used to make fun of her. "

livingwithmammi_ admitted:

"Looking at this and being sooo uncomfortable with the gr0oming "

ginevra_mpho realised:

"So guys gr0oming started long ago neh 😭"

Thandeka was moved:

"This was so wrong🥺 she's was too young for such an old man."

phina18 wrote:

"I want to sincerely apologise to Rachel, I now see the importance of being a dynamite 💀"

