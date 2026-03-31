South African TV show Isitha: The Enemy will return for another season after the cancellations of House of Zwide, Smoke & Mirrors, and Scanda!

ETV surprised South Africans this year when it announced the ending of its popular TV shows

Fans of Isitha: The Enemy took to social media this week to comment on the renewal of the show

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ETV has Renewed 'Isitha: The Enemy' for Another Season

Source: Twitter

Popular eTV telenovela, Isitha: The Enemy, which is produced by Black Brain Pictures, has been renewed for another season.

The TV show recently had social media buzzing when veteran actress Dawn Thandeka King returned to the show.

The eTV telenovela also stars talented actor Khanyiswane Kheswa, who plays the villain role of Chief Mbuso on the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, that eTV has renewed the telenovela.

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"Isitha: The Enemy has been renewed for season 4. The new season premieres on 27 April 2026," says McDonald.

South Africans comment on Isitha's renewal

@arewanga3 commented:

"I thought Isitha: The Enemy is no longer playing. Why did they stop showing it on Catch-up, even House of Zwide?"

@LeroiZulberg reacted:

"This is the first telenovela to survive this long on ETV."

@Jabu_Macdonald responded:

"House of Zwide is on season 5."

@MafuNqaba wrote:

"Kanti how long is a series season, like how many episodes make a season?"

@Amukels replied:

"I am super happy, I love it. I hate that they removed it from DSTV Catch Up."

@boetibuti said:

"It is a very entertaining show. And their storyline is not too predictable."

@LeeswaLiswa wrote:

"This is the only show that makes sense on ETV."

@SLoveportrait responded:

"So, ETV is showing some sense."

@Dzumielv wrote:

"Hau, I thought iyaphela," (I thought it is ending).

@lebohang_ntsele replied:

"Kunini u Rebecca angafi (Rebecca has survived) since The Black Door."

@MofokengBarbara responded:

"Ngaze nga (I am so) happy. Sabelo won't leave the show, right?"

@MahlatjieTalane wrote:

"At this point, I need to write all these dates in my calendar."

@Edwardkm111May said:

"But why cancel House of Zwide? They could have kept it, too."

ETV has Renewed 'Isitha: The Enemy' for Another Season

Source: Twitter

“I Don’t Know What I Did Wrong”: Sipho Ndlovu on his exit on Isitha: The Enemy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Sipho Ndlovu bid farewell to his character on eTV's telenovela Isitha: The Enemy.

Ndlovu admitted that he was blindsided by his departure, and he was not ready to let go of his role as Bandze on the show.

Fans of the former The Queen and The Wife actor took to social media this week to say goodbye to his character.

Source: Briefly News