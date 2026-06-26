A Cape Town family continues to grapple with an unimaginable loss as they await the next chapter in a high-profile murder case

The court's latest decision has brought a measure of relief to loved ones, who believe justice must now take its course

The killing of a respected community football figure has left nine children without their father and reignited concerns over violent crime in Elsies River

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The family of slain Elsies River football coach Leeroy "Bice" Marcus is struggling to come to terms with his brutal murder.

The 42-year-old, according to reports from local media, was shot dead on 17 March 2026 after being struck by 14 bullets during an attack that has left his family searching for answers. The man accused of the murder remains behind bars after being denied bail.

Marcus' family is demanding justice, with his sister, Liesl Marcus, saying they have been left emotionally and financially devastated.

"He was a soccer coach and was very fond of the disadvantaged people in the Bishop Lavis community. He leaves behind nine children, and my mother, a pensioner, now has to take care of them," she told VOC News.

She added that the responsibility of supporting the children has now fallen on the wider family.

"I am his eldest sister... we don't know which way to go," she said.

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Leeroy Marcus Family Demands Justice After Bail Refusal

The accused made his second court appearance at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where his bail application was denied. He is expected to return to court on 1 July.

"As a family, we are satisfied because we believe murderers can't be in the community," Liesl said.

"We don't know the motive, but we are just asking for justice," she added.

Marcus' sister also raised concerns about the family's safety and alleged limited police support during the investigation, saying they feel vulnerable as the case unfolds.

Elsies River Football Community Pays Tribute to Leeroy Marcus

Marcus was remembered as a football icon in the Elsies River community and previously served as captain of Island Rovers. His aunt, Specileen Swartland, told Son that the family has been left heartbroken by his death. She said Marcus was not involved in gang activity and described him as a kind-hearted person who dedicated his life to helping others.

Police spokesperson for the Western Cape, Captain F.C. van Wyk, confirmed that officers attended a shooting incident at the corner of 35th Street and Old Stellenbosch Road in Elsies River. According to police, they found a 42-year-old man with several gunshot wounds at the scene, while a 54-year-old man had also been injured during the incident.

Marcus was reportedly driving a lime green Toyota Auris when the attack happened. He suffered multiple gunshot injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Authorities say the motive behind the killing remains unknown, while the accused continues to be held in custody after being denied bail.

Source: Briefly News