A 14-year-old secondary school student has died after collapsing during a rugby training session at his school on Wednesday evening.

The Form Two learner reportedly lost consciousness shortly after training was temporarily paused for a break. The incident occurred at around 6pm while players were listening to instructions from their coach.

According to the boy's grand-uncle, Yahya Endut, 64, the teenager had been under his care since childhood and was staying at the school's hostel. He said the family was unaware of any medical condition that could have contributed to the tragedy.

"I was told that he had completed approximately 15 minutes of training before taking a short break with his teammates," Yahya said.

"While the coach was addressing the players, he suddenly collapsed while seated and appeared to be struggling to breathe."

Yahya added that the family remains devastated by the incident, noting that the teenager had never complained of health issues or shown signs of illness.

The incident was confirmed by Melaka's State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

He said the student, who attended a school in Telok Mas, is believed to have collapsed during a post-training briefing before being pronounced dead.

"The student's body has been taken to the Forensic Medicine Department at Melaka Hospital for further examination and investigation," Rahmad said.

Acting Melaka Tengah police chief Superintendent Halim Abas also confirmed the incident and stated that police would release an official statement after preliminary investigations are completed.

Source: Briefly News