Parents are highlighting the Queenswood Spur in Pretoria for its free indoor play area, offering children a place to play while families enjoy a meal

A Pretoria Spur has become a popular recommendation for school holiday outings thanks to its free children's play park inside the restaurant

The family-friendly restaurant offers a complimentary indoor play area, providing parents with an affordable entertainment option during the school holidays

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The picture showed the play area at Spur. Image: @alysha_jaide

Source: TikTok

Families looking for affordable activities during the school holidays are being directed to the Queenswood Spur in Pretoria, where children can enjoy a free indoor play park while parents dine. The recommendation comes after a local content creator alysha_jaide posted the video on 27 June 2026, in Pretoria, showcasing the restaurant's children's play area, encouraging parents to take advantage of the family-friendly facility during the winter break.

The indoor play area allows children to climb, slide and play in a secure environment without paying an additional entrance fee, provided families are visiting the restaurant. Spur restaurants have long positioned themselves as family-oriented dining destinations, with many branches across South Africa offering designated children's play areas. The Queenswood branch has attracted attention because of the size of its indoor play area, making it particularly appealing during colder weather when outdoor parks may be less suitable.

A content creator filmed a Spur in Pretoria that offers free indoor play area for the little ones. Image: @alysha_jaide

Source: TikTok

School holidays increase demand for affordable outings

With schools closed for the winter break, many parents are looking for low-cost activities that keep children entertained without requiring long-distance travel or expensive admission fees. Restaurants that provide dedicated children's entertainment have increasingly become popular choices, allowing families to combine meals with recreational activities.

Indoor play facilities are also less affected by weather conditions, making them attractive during winter months. Many restaurant chains have invested in children's entertainment as part of broader efforts to create family-friendly environments. Dedicated play areas can help children remain occupied while parents enjoy their meals, making dining out more convenient for families with young children.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi parents eager to gatecrash new hotspot

The viral recommendation by user @alysha_jaide has sparked immense excitement across local social media, leaving adults completely envious of the children's activities. The comment section has turned into a hilarious mix of parents pleading not to be filmed if they decide to try out the giant slides themselves, 20-somethings asking if they can pass as kids to get inside, and Pretoria residents eagerly pinpointing the exact neighborhood location to plan their upcoming holiday visits.

Zaza joked:

“Can someone borrow me their kid so I don't look weird going there just to play?”

Keekz.m joked:

“If you see me sliding down as a mom, please don't record me and call me weird.”

Phetogo commented:

“When I saw it was in Pretoria, I thanked God.”

Mohau joked:

“Do they allow 25-year-old kids?”

User26447& asked:

“Is Queenswood in Pretoria West?”

zmashapu joked:

“My kids are going to fall asleep on the way home to the East Rand from Pretoria.”

Rato asked:

“Is it at Queens Corner?”

Marcelle Ashly commented:

“I also want to play.”

prettypalesaaa joked:

“I’m a 25-year-old child and I like trampolines.”

Adriaan joked:

“My wife's husband is 396 months old. Can he go play there?”

chantenicolesolomons joked:

“My Spur thinks this is AI.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Spur

A TikTok user treated an elderly couple to their very first Spur experience, and 62-year-old Uncle Shorty had never been to the restaurant in his entire life.

A woman's TikTok video of her experience having a birthday at a South African family restaurant.

A Spur restaurant in Soshanguve surprised customers when a Pedi wedding song played, turning the space into a lively and unexpected dance floor.

Source: Briefly News