A street social experiment shows children repeatedly choosing lollipops over expensive items like iPhones and cash

The video, filmed across multiple interactions, captures kids prioritising simple sweets over valuable gadgets, often surprising their parents

The clip has sparked discussion about childhood innocence and how children value simple rewards over material possessions

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The visual on the left showed the man making the child choose between iPhone and lolipop. Image: @notagainez

Source: TikTok

A social experiment video by @notagainez on 29 June 2026 has gone viral after showing children consistently choosing a lollipop over expensive items such as an iPhone or cash during a street challenge. The video, posted by a content creator, shows him approaching different children and offering them a choice between a lollipop and higher-value rewards like smartphones or money. In most cases, the children immediately pick the lollipop.

In several clips, children are seen selecting the sweet treat without hesitation, even when presented with options that carry far greater monetary value. Their parents, watching nearby, can be seen laughing and reacting in disbelief as their children ignore the more expensive rewards.

The picture on the left is from another video where yet another child chose a sweet over an iPhone. Image: @notagainez

Source: TikTok

Focus on innocence and perception of value

The content creator repeated the experiment with different children, with similar results each time, reinforcing the pattern of preference for the simpler option. The video highlights how young children often make decisions based on immediate enjoyment rather than financial value or long-term utility. Psychologists often note that children at a young age are still developing an understanding of material worth, which can explain why simple items like sweets can outweigh expensive gadgets.

The clip by user @notagainez has also been interpreted as a reflection of innocence, showing that children are less influenced by consumer value systems compared to adults. The challenge continues a growing trend of street-based social experiments that test human behaviour in everyday scenarios, often revealing unexpected reactions from participants. The reactions of the parents after watching their kids choose a sweet over an iPhone makes the entire video even funny.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Light-hearted reactions from viewers

While the video features a playful setup, it has drawn attention for how consistently children rejected high-value items. Many viewers have pointed out that the results underline how simplicity often outweighs material temptation in early childhood.

Bdi joked:

"When she gets home. 😂"

christopheribeawu commented:

"Different stage in life, different priorities."

Diary_of_Nashe joked:

"Parents now. 😂"

Octopus commented:

"She's a kid. She chose what matters to her."

Elie commented: "

She's just a kid."

drnooriasafipoya commented:

"Kids are honest and not greedy."

Lindoor xulu commented:

"Don't choose by value, choose what you need."

Milort 323 joked:

"Because a lollipop tastes better than an iPhone."

Dee commented:

"So innocent. 🤣"

3 Other Briefly News stories about challenges

A mum gave her young son a gift he had been asking for, and his pure excitement had the internet completely melting.

A forex trader shared a video taking his girlfriend to a mall to buy her whatever she wanted, and she picked an iPhone.

A Pretoria woman stunned Mzansi after she walked into an iStore and paid cash for a brand-new iPhone 17 she had saved up in plastic bottles.

Source: Briefly News