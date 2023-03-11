Who is Ryder Evan Russaw? Facts about Faith Evans' special needs son

Ryder Evan Russaw is a renowned celebrity child who rose to prominence for being Faith Evans' youngest son. Faith Evans is an American actress, singer and songwriter who became the first female to be signed by Bad Boy Records in 1994 at 20 years of age. Evans has sold over 20 million records worldwide with a career spanning two decades. Faith won several accolades for her natural talent and zeal, including a Grammy Award in 1998.

Ryder was born on March 22 2007, in the United States of America. Photo: @therealfaithevans on Instagram, Frazer Harrison via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite being a celebrity kid, Ryder has one of the most grounded and private lives. You should expect him to be in the limelight, basking in the glory that comes with his parents' prominence. However, that is not the case, as he prefers maintaining a private lifestyle away from the public eye. Ryder's biography sheds light on the lesser-known facts about him.

Ryder Evan Russaw's profile summary and bio

Full name Ryder Evan Russaw Nickname Ryder Gender Male Date of birth 22 March 2007 Age 16 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 4'10" Height in centimetres 147 Weight in kilograms 42 Weight in pounds 93 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Religion Christianity Parents Todd Russaw and Faith Evans Siblings Joshua, Chyna and Christopher Jr Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Famous for Being the son of Faith Evans

Does Faith Evans have a child with a disability?

Despite being a celebrity kid, Ryder has one of the most grounded and private lives. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Faith Evans' youngest son, Ryder, was born a healthy child. However, after some time, he started showing signs of autism. The American actress and singer confirmed her son's condition through an Instagram post, acknowledging his bravery. As someone with autism, Ryder leads a healthy and beautiful lifestyle.

How old is Ryder Evan Russaw?

Ryder Evan Russaw (aged 16 years as of 2023) was born on 22 March 2007, in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Ryder Evan Russaw's parents

Who did Faith Evans have a child with? The celebrity kid was born to Faith Evans and Todd Russaw. Ryder Evan Russaw's father, Todd, used to work as an executive for a record company. The couple began dating in 1997 and eventually tied the knot in 1998. Unfortunately, the duo divorced in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences.

Before her marriage to Todd, Faith married Christopher George Latore Wallace, known by the stage name The Notorious B.I.G. Sadly, Christopher was murdered in 1997, just three years into their marriage. In 2018, Faith married an American record producer Steve J in a colourful wedding. To date, the pair seem happy and in love.

Career

Faith Evans is an American actress, singer and songwriter. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Ryder is still young and has yet to decide what professional career to pursue. On the other hand, his mother, Faith, relocated from New Jersey to Los Angeles to pursue her musical career. Her debut album, The First Lady, topped the Hip-Hop Albums charts. Some of her hit songs include:

Love Like This

Never Gonna Let You Go

Tears of Joy

Again

Soon as I Get Home

You Used to Love Me

In addition, Faith has also appeared in several movies and television shows. These include

Notorious

Girls Trip

R&B Divas: Atlanta

The Fighting Temptations

Turn It Up

Ryder Russaw's net worth

Ryder Evan Russaw's father, Todd, used to work as an executive for a record company. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Faith Evans' special needs son is still young and enjoying his parents' wealth. As of 2023, Faith Evans' estimated net worth is $3 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting and musical career.

Ryder Evan Russaw's Instagram

Despite extensive research looking for Russaw's social media handles, we could not find the verified pages. His mother, Faith, is on Instagram under @therealfaithevans. She has 2.2 million followers as of 14 March 2023.

Despite being autistic, Ryder Evan Russaw lives happily alongside his mother and siblings. Ryder's condition did not get out of hand, thanks to an early diagnosis. The young man has a bright future ahead of him.

READ ALSO: Who is Joshua Russaw? Everything about Faith Evans’ son

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Joshua Russaw's biography. Joshua Russaw is an American celebrity who has gained recognition in the entertainment industry for working with notable artists like Christopher Wallace Jr. and FIH. But despite his exceptional work that has put him on the map, he is best known as the second son of Faith Evans and her ex-husband Todd Russaw.

Up-and-coming singer, DJ, and model Joshua Russaw is a perfect depiction that DNA does not lie. He inherited his mother’s exceptional musical notes and started composing music as early as three years old. His father, stellar record producer Todd Russaw, helped shape his musical career, explaining why he is one of the musical stars to watch out for.

Source: Briefly News