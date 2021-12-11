Jalen Rose's net worth, age, wife, children, contract, salary, profiles

Jalen Rose would best be described as a Jack of all trades. He is a retired professional basketball player, media personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Apart from a heroic career background, he enjoys a significant following on social media. These details about Jalen Rose's net worth unpack details about his life that most people do not know about.

The former NBA star. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Jalen Rose was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Despite his father not being in his life, he became a coveted man. Besides basketball, he has carved a niche in the media industry. He has earned a legion of fans through the role. These details about Jalen Rose's net worth paint a clearer picture of his rise to fame and glory.

Jalen Rose's profile summary

Full name: Jalen Anthony Rose

Jalen Anthony Rose Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 30th January 1973

30th January 1973 Age: 48 years as of December 2021

48 years as of December 2021 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

American Jalen Rose's height in centimetres: 203 cm

203 cm Height in feet: 6'8"

6'8" Weight in kg: 98 kg

98 kg Weight in pounds: 215 lbs

215 lbs Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Occupation: American sports analyst and former professional basketball player

American sports analyst and former professional basketball player Playing career: 1994–2007

1994–2007 Position: Point guard / Small forward

Point guard / Small forward Education: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Molly Qerim

Molly Qerim Father: Jimmy Walker

Jimmy Walker Mother: Jeanne

Jeanne Children: 3

3 Instagram: jalenvseverybody

jalenvseverybody Facebook page: JalenRose

JalenRose Twitter: @JalenRose

Jalen Rose's biography

Jalen's mother coined his name from his father's name, James, and his uncle's name, Leonard. Therefore, Jalen became one of the most prominent African-American boys' names in the 90s. A significant number of American athletes who began playing in 2010 are named Jalen.

Jimmy Walker, his father, was a number 1 overall draft pick in the NBA. Rose and his father never met in person. His father succumbed to lung cancer in 2007.

Jalen Rose's age

How old is Jalen Rose? He was born on 30th January 1970 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Jimmy Walker is his biological father, and Jeanne, his mother. As of December 2021, he is forty-eight years old.

Jalen Rose's career

Jalen was a star at the Southwestern High School basketball team. When he transitioned to the University of Michigan, he joined the Wolverines and made it to two NCAA Final games in 1992 and 1993. Even though he did not win the NCAA, he racked up 1,700 points, 400 assists, and 400 rebounds.

Jalen Rose's stats

The former NBA star and rapper Big Sean during a basketball match in Detroit. Photo: @Jalen Rose

Source: Facebook

After skipping his senior season at Michigan, Jalen played for six different NBA teams, forging a solid pro career. He secured the 13th position in the Denver Nuggets in the 1994 NBA draft. He played for the team for two years.

In 1996, he joined Indiana Pacers, and despite his success, he was not accepted earlier on. He blossomed when Larry Bird took over as the coach. Rose played an instrumental role in ensuring the team got back on its feet during the disastrous 1996-97 season. He became the first player to lead Indiana Pacers in scoring in the 1999-2000 season. He also won the NBA Most Improved Player Award during the season.

Chicago Bulls

During the 2001–02 season, Rose was traded to the Chicago Bulls.

Toronto Raptors

During the 2003-2004 season, he played 16 games for Indiana Pacers. Later, he was traded to Toronto Raptors alongside Lonny Baxter and Donyell Marshall.

New York Knicks

Rose joined New York Knicks in February 2006. His final game for the Raptors was a home win, and he scored the winning basket. Before the trade, he used to earn $16 million annually; hence, the team needed to acquire an experienced centre player to relieve Chris Bosh's rebounding duties.

Phoenix Suns

In November 2006, Rose was officially traded to Phoenix Suns. The one-year contract cost a whopping $1.5 million. Jalen retired in 2007 after setting an average record of 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds per game.

Post NBA career

After retiring, Jalen joined ABC/ESPN as an analyst for SportsCenter. In 2012, he became one of the hosts for NBA Countdown. He also worked on ESPN's Grantland.

Entertainment

In 2007, he created Three Tier Entertainment. Three Tier Entertainment is an independent Los Angeles based-production and management company. The company manages talents like actors, screenwriters and directors.

In 2011, he produced The Fab Five, an ESPN documentary that earned a rating of 2.1. It was one of ESPN's highest-rating documentaries. As of 2021, he co-hosts Jalen & Jacoby, a national US sports radio show on ESPN Radio, with David Jacoby. He has been a guest analyst for the past three years at Get Up! It is a three-hour morning talk show on ESPN.

Jalen Rose's wife

The former NBA star and his ex-wife. Photo: @Robert Bobby Reed

Source: Facebook

Who is Jalen Rose married to? In July 2018, he married Molly Qerim, the ESPN personality, in a private wedding ceremony. In April 2021, he filed for divorce after alleging that the marriage broke because Qerim had relocated to Connecticut. Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim's divorce caught fans by surprise.

Jalen Rose's children

Rose has three children, two daughters and a son. His eldest is Mariah Christian Rose, who was born in 2000. Her mother is allegedly Jalen's former partner, Mauri Goens. The other two are LaDarius Rose and Gracie Rose, although it is unclear who their mother is.

Jalen Rose's salary

According to sources, Jalen Rose's salary in 2021 is approximately $9.6 million.

Jalen Rose's net worth

How much is Jalen Rose Worth in 2021? The retired NBA star's net worth is approximately $50 million.

Jalen Rose's contract

The star recently revealed how he blew up his first contract by purchasing "dumb things." Among the purchases he made was a $15,000 luxury phone he had never used. Luckily, his lengthy NBA career allowed him to make up for the losses.

These details about Jalen Rose's net worth explain how the former NBA star rose to fame and remained relevant even after retiring from professional basketball.

