Montel Williams' net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and tv shows, profiles

Montel Williams is without a doubt a legend in television. He is known for his motivational speeches as well as his ability to capture the attention of his audience. With his television career, Montel Williams' net worth has grown significantly.

The TV Personality at the Lifetime's Summer Luau at the W Los Angeles - Westwood on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Montel Williams is a proficient actor as well. He is known for his appearances in several films, including The Montel Williams Show (1991), JAG (1995) and All My Children (1970).

Biography

He was born on the 3rd of July 1956 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America. His father, Herman, worked as a firefighter and, in 1992, made history by becoming the first African American to become a fireman. Herman was married to Marjorie. He is currently 65 years old, and his star sign is Cancer.

Anthony was raised catholic and an altar boy since he was 8 years old but stopped serving after quarrelling with a priest.

Career

Montel at the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Montel wears many hats. He is a former television host, motivational speaker and actor. Given his life occurrences, he has been through much and has had much success in his life which is why people find his talks very motivating.

Was Montel Williams a navy seal?

In 1974, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. There he finished a year of Naval Training Preparatory School, and in 1975, he was accepted as the first black marine at the US Naval academy. He graduated in 1980 with a degree in general engineering and a minor in international security affairs.

Before transferring to the Defense Language Institute, he worked as a cryptologic operator in Guam. Willаm wаs рrоmоtеd tо suрреrvise Nаvаl Sесurtу in Fоrt Mеаdе three years later. Later, he left the Navy and chose to focus on public speaking.

The Montel Williams Show

He hosted The Montel Williams Show, an American syndicated tabloid talk show from 1991 to 2008. The series was produced by Mountain Movers for its entire run, with Out of My Way Productions co-producing on its first four seasons and then Letnom Productions for the following two seasons.

Montel Williams’ movies and TV shows

These are some of the top movies the Marine veteran has appeared in.

The Peacekeeper

Architects Of Denial

Golden Shoes

Hate Among Us

War, Inc.

Pauly Shore Is Dead

The Simian Line

New World Order

Sky Blossom

Cool Cat's Crazy Dream

On the Edge: The Poverty Crisis in Africa

(A)sexual

Who is Montel Williams’ wife?

Tara and Montel attend the 17th/18th Annual “Gathering for Cure” Awards Gala of Brain Mapping Foundation on July 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

So far, the former talk show host has been in three marriages. He married his first wife, Rochele See, in 1982. The two had dated for 1 year after getting together in 1981. Together, they had two daughters, Maressa and Ashley. However, the marriage ended in 1989.

He then married Grace Morley in 1992, but they parted ways in 2000. They had a son Montel Brian Hank Williams, and a daughter Wyntergrace during the marriage. Montel Williams and Kamala Harris briefly dated in 2001. Kamala would go to become the first female US Vice president

In 2006, he proposed to his girlfriend Tara Fowler, an American flight attendant and they got married in 2007.

Montel Williams’ disease

What type of MS does Montel Williams have? He was ready to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1980 when he started having vision issues in his left eye.

The strong young weightlifter had no idea at the time that the sudden blurring, twitching, and blind-spot were indications of multiple sclerosis. But then, Williams began to notice a new, more severe symptom in 1999 that he couldn't ignore: excruciating searing agony in his legs.

His doctors ultimately diagnosed him with MS after an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging exam that captures detailed photos of a person's central nervous system and can indicate lesions or regions where there may be damage).

What happened to Montel Williams?

Is Montel Williams still alive? In 2018, he suffered a rare, potentially deadly stroke. Speaking to Good Morning America, the veteran television host explained that he was in the gym working out when it happened. He had to go through six weeks of intense physical therapy to recover.

Montel Williams' net worth results from his hard work and determination. Like his father, the first African American to become a fireman, he is a pioneer in his own right.

