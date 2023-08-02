Izingane Zesthembu reality star Lwandle Mseleku got praised on Twitter by fans who applauded his kind personality

Lwandle Mseleku gained fame when he would make numerous appearances on the hit reality show Uthando Nesthembu

Netizens said Lwandle deserves all the good things that are coming to his life, and some even mentioned that they are his fans

Reality star Lwandle Mseleku is forging his own fanbase after netizens gushed over him just recently.

Netizens praised Lwandle Mseleku for his wonderful personality, saying he is humble. Image: @malikayipheli_mseleku, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Netizens hail Lwandle Mseleku for making them proud

A Twitter user @joy_zelda gushed over Izingane Zesthembu star Lwandle Mseleku.

In a tweet dated 1 August, the Twitter user said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Lwandle Mseleku is so humble and well-disciplined. His maturity makes me Proud He deserves all good things."

Mzansi echo Joy Zelda's sentiments, praise the young man for his great personality

@NainaKwadi said:

"Amen."

@give_up_never1 said:

"I think it's not about maturity, it's just how they are naturally."

@Tiptoing11 said:

"Humble young man, may all your dreams come true boy."

@NtombizikhonaM said:

"I love him."

@SamanthaNakaG said:

"He's got such a good heart, he's really the sweetest of them all. His aura is second to none."

@RabelaniRabz said:

"I think all Ma Cele's children are well-mannered and have so much respect."

@Lerato77578921 said:

"I love Lwandle, he is aways smiling."

@MbamboPhiloh said:

"He is everything and more, a child of peace."

Phil Mphela drags MultiChoice for awarding the Mseleku family another reality show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela had previously criticised MultiChoice for awarding the Mseleku family too many shows on their platform.

Mphela said the family was receiving "preferential treatment", adding it would be detrimental to the company and its channel, Mzansi Magic.

"Someone at MultiChoice must have a relationship with the Mselekus. Mzansi Magic and its sister channels have become Musa Mseleku and his family’s personal YouTube-esque channel. It’s like The Kardashians and E! back in the day, and we know how that killed that channel."

Businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku gushes over his four wives

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku penned appreciation letters to his four wives; MaCele, MaKhumalo, MaYeni and MaNgwabe.

He gushed over his wives and expressed gratitude and said he was blessed to be leading his family as the head of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News