South African rapper Cassper Nyovest complained about the hilarious amount of money he spends on electricity

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker shared that the amounts of the units he gets for the same price decrease every time he buys

Many netizens on social media agreed with him that the units of electricity decrease every time

Cassper Nyovest talked about the price of electricity.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest cried out about his electricity bill on social media.

Cassper Nyovest complains about the high price of electricity

It seems like Cassper Nyovest is also one of the people who have a problem with the hilarious price of electricity in Mzansi.

The Doc Shbeleza hitmaker vented on social media about the crazy price he pays for electricity. The star stated that he buys R3,000 worth of electricity, but recently, the number of units of electricity has kept decreasing every time he purchases it with the same amount.

The rapper shared his complaint on his Twitter (X) page recently and wrote:

"Guys, has the price of electricity changed? Last week, I bought R3000 electricity, and it was 900 units. Today, R3000 only gave me 750 units. Also, what’s mad is that R3000 rand electricity lasts a week in my house, with the geysers off and everything. Life in Jhb is crazy."

Many netizens relate with Cassper Nyovest

Many netizens relate to the star as they face the same challenges when they purchase their units. See some of the comments below:

@DjCoachrsa said:

"I bought R6 000 electricity exactly 6 days ago, I got 690 units on the first transaction, and I got 679 units on the second one yet still I bought it within 5 minutes difference. As we speak I’m left with less than 120 units meaning I’ve got to buy again today."

@Sekzin_sa wrote:

"Best time to buy electricity is beginning of the month .. after the first week gwanyiwa."

@motsamai247 responded:

"Yooh tell me about it, I literally can't afford electricity."

@TKwazi mentioned:

"I feel the same way ,it's inconsistent.Then it also takes more when there's loadshedding."

@Noma_here replied:

"We are being ripped off. I can't even use the heater in my apartment. Grateful it's on the sunny side of the building."

@NMzozoyane commented:

"Buy electricity from the 1st to the 5th it works for me and my business."

Eskom’s improved performance keeps lights on for six weeks

In a similar report, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has attributed the last six weeks with no scheduled power cuts to the improved performance of Eskom stations.

Ramaphosa said the Energy Action Plan reduced power cuts and added over 4,000 megawatts to the national grid.

