Family Allegedly Defrauded Steel Company of R1.2 Million Using Fake Invoices

Mauritz Strydom allegedly defrauded his former employer Falcon Smelters of R1.2 million using fake invoices

His ex-wife and son were also arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly benefitting from the proceeds of crime

Mauritz is awaiting trial in prison, his ex-wife and son were granted R5 000 bail earlier this month

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GAUTENG - Mauritz Strydom is currently in prison following his arrest on charges of allegedly defrauding Falcon Smelters Pty (Ltd), of R1,2 million.

He was formerly employed by the steel company as a maintenance manager and allegedly used fake invoices totalling R1.2 million.

Mauritz Strydom is currently awaiting trial in jail. He is facing charges of fraud. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Strydom allegedly submitted invoices between February 2017 and March 2018. Last year, the police arrested Strydom's ex-wife and 35-year-old son.

Jacqualine Strydom and Gillian Keun were also charged with fraud and theft as they allegedly benefitted from the proceeds of Mauritz's alleged crimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The mother and son were granted R5 000 bail each after they appeared in court. Mauritz was arrested earlier in the week at a shopping centre. His case has been postponed to 15 February according to IOL.

News24 reported that when Falcon Smelters became aware of the fake invoices they took the matter to the authorities. An investigation was launched by the police and a warrant of arrest was issued for Mauritz.

R1.2m fraudster handed 18-year prison sentence for stealing money from students

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Siyambonga Mhlakaza has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud and money laundering after he confessed to being part of a scam that siphoned R1.2m from Walter Sisulu University to his bank accounts.

The money had originally been earmarked for staff salaries and to help financially disadvantaged students.

As a result, 81 students were affected and some were forced to drop out of university due to financial challenges. Mhlakaza was sentenced to prison for money laundering and on 81 counts of fraud.

"Wow!": Tongaat Hullett executives accused of R1.5bn fraud, granted R30k bail

Earlier, Briefly News reported that seven Tongaat Hulett executives, including former CEO Peter Straude, appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud charges.

Between 2015 and 2018, the group allegedly committed fraud in relation to the sale of Tongaat Hullet's land by backdating. The accused include Rory Wilkinson, Michael Deighton, Gavin Kruger, Murray Munro, and Samantha Shukia.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, a Hawks spokesperson, said that the group's creative accounting practices gained them inflated bonuses and inaccurate profit margins, News24 reports. Mlongo added that Tongaat Hulett's correct loss is R1.5 billion.

Source: Briefly News