Two perpetrators wanted for allegedly gunning down seven family members were killed in a shootout with KZN police

The suspects allegedly stormed a house in the Hlokozi area outside Highflats on 11 September and fired on the occupants

Police found an unknown woman dead in the suspects' vehicle after sustaining gunshot wounds in the shootout

Another shootout between criminals and police in KwaZulu-Natal ended with two suspects dead and an unknown woman killed in Highflats. Image: KZN SAPS

HIGHFLATS — Police shot and killed two suspects in a heavy gun battle on St Faiths Main Road in Highflats, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, 8 October 2024.

The men were wanted for the murders of seven family members, including three children, in the Hlokozi area outside Highflats on 11 September.

2 Linked to massacre killed in shootout

Bahlakaniphile, Phillie, Nompilo, S'khulu, Siphosethu, Yonelisa and Zemvelo Khambule were all gunned down as they watched TV in the living room.

The suspects were tracked after police followed up on intel after spotting a suspicious car fitting one of the suspects' descriptions.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda said the three male occupants inside refused to comply with police orders to pull over.

"Instead of obeying lawful orders, the suspects fired shots at officers. Left with no other option but to return fire, the police [retaliated]."

"Two suspects were killed in the shootout. A woman who was with them in the car was also killed in the shootout. A rifle and a police-issued pistol were recovered," said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said a search was underway for a suspect who escaped on foot.

4 CIT suspects killed in Verulam, Ndwedwe

In related news, Briefly News reported that four cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Verulam and Ndwedwe on Friday, 4 October 2024.

In Verulam, cops shot and killed two CIT robbers, including a most wanted suspected CIT mastermind, after clashing with them at New Glasgow.

Police tracked down and identified their vehicles on New Glasgow Road during an operation on Friday night. Netshiunda said police attempted to pull the suspects over after catching up to them.

