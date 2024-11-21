Amapiano star Babalwa M was allegedly a victim of a house break-in which happened recently

The supposed thieves reportedly walked away with valuables and equipment worth R140,000

Mzansi has expressed concerns for Babalwa M and her wellbeing with people asking if she had insurance

Thieves know no bounds. Amalobolo hitmaker Babalwa M suffered a setback after thieves invaded her home and stole some valuable items.

Babalwa M was allegedly a victim of a home invasion. Image: @babalwa_m

Source: Instagram

Babalwa M's home broken into

Amapiano singing sensation Babalwa M has fallen victim to a shocking burglary incident. It is alleged that her home was broken into and thieves made off with expensive valuables for R140,000.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the news on X, claiming that the thieves broke in while she was sleeping.

"A bunch of thugs have broken into Babalwa M's home while she was asleep, and they stealth (stole) gadgets and appliances worth over R140 000."

Mzansi responds to Babalwa M break-in claims

Netizens have reacted to the allegations, relaying their heartfelt messages of support. While others criticised the country's soaring crime levels, many sympathised with Babalwa.

Here are the reactions:

@Melusi_Mokones advised:

"I hope the stuff is insured🥺I also hope she has surveillance cameras because the amount of the stolen goods is ridiculous.😭😭💔 It’s scary how thieves manage to break into your home while you’re asleep. The thought of them thugs just watching you sleeping there is terrifying.👀"

@Hozeh5 said:

"She must be devastated .. Crime is beyond control in this country.🥹"

@SKmtshali asked:

"But, where was Kelvin Momo?"

@lekoloanemanam2 questioned:

"Is she staying at the kasi?"

@Melo_Malebo asked:

"With all that jewelry and yet she fails to look for a place that’s safe and free from crime?"

@Malume_1995 stated:

"Impossible. Can't be living in Soweto while having gadgets worth 140 million. Never."

@BrotherWisey claimed:

"Results of not having a husband."

somethingFRESCAz joked:

"Listen. They are only worth R140000 when we talk to insurance. Mara, when we buy from Oriental Plaza, it's R1400."

@Emmanue74657891 cried:

"Now we have to stream her whole album so that she can cover up the 140k worth of appliances 😭"

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa perform together on stage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano stars Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M performed together at the Friends of Amstel Festival in Johannesburg.

Musa Khawula posted a video of the stars, who were rumoured to have broken up, lighting up the stage at the festival.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News