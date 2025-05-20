Zola Nombona impressed fans with her stylish Xhosa outfit, showcasing her fashion icon status on social media with stunning pictures

The actress received widespread praise from followers for her beauty and traditional look, sparking admiration across Gauteng and beyond

South African celebrities like Zikhona Sodlaka, Anele Mdoda, and Unathi Nkayi also proudly represent Xhosa culture through their traditional attire, celebrating their roots in style

South African actress Zola Nombona ate and left no crumbs with her stylish Xhosa outfit. The star shared three pictures on social media showcasing her stunning look.

Zola Nomombona rocks traditional outfit

Zola Nombona is a fashion icon in her own right. Whether she is wearing an Ariana Grande-inspired gown to a glamorous event or rocking a casual outfit on her timeline, the actress definitely gives the fashion girlies a run for their money.

The My Brother's Keeper actress recently turned heads with her stylish Xhosa outfit. The three pictures of the stunner wearing the lovely design were shared on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @odedanilo on Monday, 19 May 2025. The lovely snaps showed the actress posing in her lovely garden. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans respond to Zola Nombona's lovely outfit

Not only is Zola Nombona a talented actress, but she is also one of the best-dressed celebrities. Social media users loved her look, while others praised her beauty.

@N_I_W_A_G_A said:

"Another reason to come over to South Africa, especially in Gauteng."

@mari_lillow commented:

"Beautiful 🤩 😍"

@SabzaTall84501 wrote:

"Xhosa ladies bra 🔥🔥"

@mizz_knievil said:

"Muhle losisi jealous down 🤞🏼😭"

@jackie_rantsho added:

"Zola is gorgeous, and the attire confirmed the assignment..."

@Seni_WaMboni said:

"She looks stunning, I'm just distracted by the grass 😆"

@ThandoMhayise4u noted:

"I dearly love this actress bawo♥️🥰"

SA stars who have rocked Xhosa outfits

South Africans love showing off their beautiful traditional attire. Many celebrities have been praised for representing their cultures. The Wife actress, Zikhona Sodlaka, loves showcasing her Xhosa roots. The star wowed social media users when her pictures wearing a red and black Xhosa traditional outfit went viral online.

Anele Mdoda is Xhosa and proud. The star who recently tied the knot in a Xhosa traditional ceremony has been praised for wearing traditional Xhosa-inspired designs, even at international events.

Unathi Nkayi is also another celebrity who never shies away from representing the Xhosa culture. Fans have even called for the radio and television presenter to be the MaXhosa brand ambassador because she is always rocking the designs.

Zola Nombona praised for her acting skills

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi sang Zola Nombona's praises for her role in My Brother's Keeper, saying the actress has never dropped the ball when it came to giving fans an unforgettable performance.

Zola Nombona has again captivated viewers with her performance on My Brother's Keeper, so much so that she has earned high praise on social media.

