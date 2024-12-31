Zikhona Sodlaka impressed social media with a stunning Xhosa-inspired red and black traditional outfit, showcasing her African roots

Fans praised the award-winning actress for her beauty, talent, and decent dress sense, with many admiring her elegance

Social media users highlighted her unmatched charm and called for her to star in a new drama series

Award-winning South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka wowed social media users with her stunning outfit. Zikhona, who is proud of her Xhosa roots, looked breathtaking in a traditional look.

Zikhona Sodlaka rocked a stunning traditional outfit. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

Zikhona Sodlaka knows how to pull off a traditional outfit. The former The Wife star is among many South African celebrities who love embracing their traditional roots. Stars like Connie Ferguson, Minnie Dlamini and Nomzamo Mbatha have been commended for showing off their traditional looks.

A picture of the award-winning actress looking breathtaking in a red and black Xhosa-inspired outfit has received praise on social media. Responding to the picture shared on X by a user with the handle @nyebe_official, fans praised Zikhona Sodlaka for her decent dress. Take a look at the picture below:

SA can't get enough of Zikhona Sodlaka's look

Social media users showered the actress with praise for embracing her African roots. Others could not get enough of her unmatched beauty. Others spoke about the actress' impressive talent.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"What a beautiful woman."

@purple01leopard wrote:

"She is, and sooooooooooooo talented. I hope someone writes a 26-episode drama for her to star in next year."

@XhosaFact said:

"The picture background and her dress sense make the entire image heavenly."

@malesamohlala wrote:

"This lady maaan she has that thing 🤤🫴"

@uZULU__ added:

"My every day crush🥵🔥 she's gorgeous ❤️"

