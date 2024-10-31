Rumours sparked on social media as it was alleged that the BET presenter is pregnant with her second child

A source revealed that the star has been wearing baggy clothes to hide her alleged baby bump

The actress has responded to the rumours of her being pregnant, however, she did not confirm nor deny

Nomalanga Shozi is allegedly pregnant with her second child. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

The South African presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi is again in the spotlight.

Nomalanga Shozi responds to pregnancy rumours

The South African media personality who was named the Most Stylish Entertainer at Glamour's Most Glamorous Fashion Awards 2024 was rumoured to be pregnant with her second baby.

According to TshisaLIVE, the former Adulting actress was said to be expecting another child after a source revealed that Shozi has been wearing baggy clothes lately to hide her alleged baby bump.

The rumours sparked after she was seen at the Steve Madden event and the 18th annual South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs) on Saturday, 26 October 2024, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The source said:

"She’s constantly wearing baggy clothes to hide it, and also not mention that she always avoids questions about her expecting her second child. All I can say is she will soon vanish from the public again just like how she did with her first pregnancy."

Responding to the rumours, Nomalanga did not confirm nor deny the claims about her expecting.

She said:

"As women, we go through changes with our bodies, but I never thought that might spark pregnancy rumours. I think it’s fair if I don’t comment."

