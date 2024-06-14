Media personality Nomalanga Shozi recently scooped an award at Glamour's Most Glamorous Fashion Awards

The TV presenter and actress was named the Most Stylish Entertainer at the awards

After winning the award, the star spoke about her upbringing, how she got into the entertainment industry, and the influences that shaped her

Nomalanga Shozi scoops an award. Image: @realnomalanga

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Nomalanga Shozi scooped another award under her wing.

Nomalanga Shozi named Most Stylish Entertainer

Our girl Nomalanga Shozi keeps on winning. At the beginning of June 2024, the star received a prestigious award. Nomalanga was named the Most Stylish Entertainer at Glamour's Most Glamorous Fashion Awards in Cape Town.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the media personality talked about her upbringing, how she entered the entertainment industry, and the influences that shaped her.

She said:

"I had a different plan that didn’t involve entertainment at all. I remember wanting to be a chef, and a teacher, because my mum was a teacher, an astronaut, and eventually a lawyer.

"In 2012, when I graduated, I realised I had an interest in presenting since I was asked to do interviews with my teachers and schoolmates at my matric dance. That’s when the entertainment bug bit me. However, I was still keen on studying law."

The TV presenter also posted about being awarded with this award on her Instagram page and wrote:

"God. You did Your Big One! To be honoured, is an honour. Thank you to the team @glamour_sa and @foschinisa for such an incredible honour; thank you to every creative I’ve ever crossed paths with who has contributed to this moment right here, I love you so so much.

"How you make me feel, through your craft, enables me to inspire and continue to shine brighter for the next young girl just like me. To my team at VUMA Reputation Management, thank you endlessly! To my glam team, you guys ROCK! And lastly, to my Mother, thank you, I love you. I WON A GMG AWARD!"

See the post below:

