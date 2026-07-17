The government has proposed new eviction law amendments that specifically target people who organise illegal land occupations across South Africa

Under the proposed changes, offenders who arrange or incite illegal occupations could face a R2 million fine or two years in prison

The Bill is open for public comment until 6 August 2026, giving South Africans time to raise concerns about the proposed changes

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Shacks stand at an informal settlement outside Hope Town, Northern Cape Province. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

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The government has proposed new eviction laws targeting people who organise illegal land occupations. Offenders could face a R2 million fine or up to two years in prison.

TikTok account @dailyintern shared details of the proposed Bill on 15 July 2026. The clip, originally coming from a report by BusinessTech, explained how the changes could affect property owners and illegal occupiers. Minister Thembi Simelane opened the Bill for public comment back in April 2026.

New penalties on the way

Courts already require a proper legal order before any eviction can take place. Removing someone without following this process is treated as a criminal offence in law.

The proposed Bill also raises penalties for people who organise illegal land occupations. Prison time for this offence could increase from two years to five years. Authorities could also seize assets linked to organised and illegal land invasions.

Judges will also weigh new factors before deciding if an eviction is fair. These factors include how long someone occupied the property before proceedings began. Courts must also check if alternative accommodation exists for vulnerable occupiers involved. Judges will now consider why an occupation happened, not just when it started. This does not automatically protect people who acted in bad faith throughout.

Landlords facing serious financial hardship may also qualify for a faster eviction process. This change aims to protect owners from losing property while enforcement is delayed.

Mediation will also become compulsory before certain eviction cases reach a courtroom. Municipalities must automatically join eviction matters instead of joining proceedings much later.

The department extended public comment on the Bill until 6 August 2026. Officials gave people more time after several groups requested a longer deadline.

Many South Africans reacted with frustration, worried that the changes would protect occupiers over landlords. Some commenters questioned whether unpaid tenants would also fall under these new rules. Others asked if the law would extend to hotels, lodges and larger rental properties. A few users called the Bill another way for people to seize land unfairly.

The proposed law remains open for public input before any final decision is made. South Africans can still submit comments before the Bill becomes official law. The final version could look different once lawmakers review all the public feedback.

See the reactions in the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News