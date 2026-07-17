Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that defender Paseka Mako fractured his forearm during a friendly against Al Khalood in Spain

Mako returned to South Africa early to consult a specialist orthopaedic surgeon and is expected to rejoin the squad within weeks

Several players who ended last season injured have resumed training ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' first home fixture on 26 July

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Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that defender Paseka Mako cut short his participation in the club's pre-season tour of Spain after sustaining a fractured forearm during Tuesday's friendly match against Al Khalood in Alicante.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Paseka Mako returns to South Africa from Spain due to injury issues. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

The club issued a statement confirming Mako had already returned to South Africa, where he will consult a specialist orthopaedic surgeon for a full assessment of the injury. Amakhosi said Mako is expected to link up with his teammates again within the coming weeks once his recovery is underway.

It's the second injury problem Kaizer Chiefs are reporting this week, as Khanyisa Mayo is also being ruled out.

Amakhosi's Spain tour update

Kaizer Chiefs are wrapping up a 10-day pre-season camp in Alicante under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Fernando Da Cruz. The Soweto giants have drawn both of their friendly matches 1-1, sharing the spoils with Scottish heavyweights Glasgow Rangers before playing out another stalemate against Saudi Pro League side Al Khalood.

The Amakhosi will conclude their European preparations with a friendly against Spanish LaLiga club Elche CF on Saturday, 18 July, before heading back to South Africa to continue their build-up for the new campaign.

Although Mako's injury is a blow for the team, Kaizer Chiefs have delivered a positive update on the rest of the squad's fitness.

In a club statement, Chiefs revealed that several players who finished the previous season sidelined through injury have now returned to full training and are determined to compete for places in Fernando Da Cruz's plans ahead of the new season.

First home test in the Toyota Cup

Da Cruz is set to oversee his first competitive match on South African soil when Kaizer Chiefs face Zimbabwean outfit Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup at Rustenburg on 26 July.

The fixture will also provide returning players with an important opportunity to impress the coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that their pre-season training camp in Spain continues to run smoothly under the guidance of head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Despite the absence of Mako, the club stressed that preparations remain firmly on course, with the technical team maintaining its focus on ensuring the squad is ready for the upcoming campaign.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News