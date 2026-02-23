Fan-favouirte South African singer Zonke Dikana is facing online backlash for allegedly bleaching her skin

A video of the songwriter's latest interview was posted on social media on Saturday, 21 February 2026

Online users claimed the musician looked much lighter than they remembered, while her fans defended her

Acclaimed South African singerand songwriter Zonke Dikana, known simply as Zonke, is accused of brightening her skin after a video interview of her was recently shared on social media.

The multi-award-winning songstress previously trended on social media when her alleged R400 000 booking fee was posted on social media.

Dikana also caused a buzz on social media when she collaborated with American artist Anthony Hamilton.

Social media user MusaMzilikazi shared a video of the singer on his X account on Saturday, 21 February 2026.

"Zajika izinto, (things change). Zonke is now creaming (Zonke is now bleaching). Uyakhilima lomama manje," (She's bleaching her skin, this woman), he captioned his post.

Social media users comment on the clip of the musician

@iammadlamini replied:

"Akasajiki izinto sejika isikhumba."

@london2k01 reacted:

"Ungenaphi?" (How is this any of your business?)

@Kuye81 said:

"And yiwo ukhilumu," (You are the only one saying this).

@ShoeSnobbie responded:

"Yazi’ mtanam’, for some of us, such things happen naturally. I don’t think she’s doing anything. Trust me."

@Politicalpotion wrote:

"She is bleaching."

@colleenxakaza responded:

"Melanin whiting. It ain’t even R1500, it's not expensive."

@YhabangM45297 replied:

"Kanti, what's with this bleach baze ba obsessed ngayo?" (What's with this bleaching thing they are obsessed with?)

@Nkomos12 reacted:

"She only has this album that is 15 years, and she's still getting gigs that she fails to show up on; some musicians are lucky."

@TeaGlobe said:

"That's why they haven't reported on her, they couldn't recognize her public. Phela she's wh**e now, yoh."

@AffairsOfT42159 replied:

"I am disappointed."

@TeddyDlala1709 wrote:

"My ex, I miss her kodwa."

@MagayisaMa42 said:

"Shembe, Shembe, kodwa senzeni?" (Shembe, Shembe, what have we done?)

@criticmafani responded:

"This is the price of fame."

@_Lembz commented:

"She is on the glow drips."

@DriginalMu56335 replied:

"Thixo ngaze ngahurt," (Oh, my God, I am hurt).

@GuleVuyani said:

"She has pops for days."

@elonjohnson1639 reacted:

"Normalize accepting that celebrities are stupid beings the same way as politicians. The same thing that propelled them into being celebrities is clouded for stupid reasons. They can't be logical."

Elaine links up with Zonke, video ignites South Africans: “I am crossing fingers for a collab”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African musicians Zonke and Elaine were spotted together at a recent event, and they looked like they were in a deep conversation.

The viral video posted by talented musician Elaine on her official Instagram page showed the singer expressing her fondness for the legendary musician, Zonke.

Social media users and fans of the talented singers and songwriters were left crossing fingers that the ladies were discussing new music together.

