Former South African Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith Schoenmaker shared a carousel of joyful July moments on Instagram

Rachel Kolisi, ex-wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Tatjana's sister-in-law, responded with a heartfelt comment

The post drew warm reactions from fans and close friends who celebrated Tatjana's birthday month alongside her

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South Africa's golden girl of the pool is soaking up the joy of July, and her famous sister-in-law made sure to show up in the comments.

Women's 100m Breaststroke gold medalist Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa takes a selfie with fans on day twelve of the Olympic Games. Image: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Former Olympic champion Tatjana Smith Schoenmaker posted a 19-photo carousel on Instagram on Monday, 13 April 2026, calling it her "little July joy dump" and giving followers a glimpse into a month filled with celebrations, including what appears to be her birthday.

The post, set to the track *Fire Fire* by Shimza, AR/CO and Kasango, quickly caught attention beyond Tatjana's usual swimming fanbase, largely because of who was among the first to react.

Rachel Kolisi spends time with her sister-in-law

Rachel Kolisi, who divorced Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in 2024, dropped into the comments with a simple but affectionate message: "Loooove you!! 💗". Rachel is the sister of Tatjana's husband Joel Smith, making the two women sisters-in-law, and their close bond was on full display.

The two ladies were on the cover of a magazine in January, which received mixed reactions from fans. Since the separation, a gradual distance between Kolisi and the Smith family has become increasingly noticeable. Once-frequent social media interactions slowly faded, culminating in Siya unfollowing Tatjana, a move she reportedly mirrored.

South Africans have always had a soft spot for Rachel, whose warmth and public presence during her years as a Springbok WAG earned her a loyal following. Seeing her cheer on Tatjana resonated with many fans who follow both women.

Tatjana herself is no stranger to the spotlight. The swimmer claimed gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and followed it up with more medals at the Paris 2024 Games, cementing her status as one of South Africa's most decorated athletes.

Social media users show Tatjana Smith love

The celebratory post drew a string of loving responses from those close to her.

@rachelkolisi:

"Loooove you!! 💗"

@jcsmith7:

"💗 so many happy moments!"

@carliannsmithy:

"💗 birthday girl"

@vorstergerda:

"Christmas and birthday in July 💗"

See the photos below.

Rassie Erasmus provides update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News