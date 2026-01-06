Rachel Kolisi and Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith appear together on a new magazine cover that has drawn widespread attention

Fans questioned the level of editing used on the image, sparking debate across social media

The cover lands amid continued public interest in Rachel Kolisi’s personal journey following recent changes in her life

Fans have weighed in on a January 2026 magazine cover featuring Rachel Kolisi and her sister-in-law, Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith, with many questioning the level of photo editing used.

Women's 100m Breaststroke gold medalist Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa poses for a photo with her medal on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris. Image: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi and Tatjana Smith appear on the January/February cover of Sarie magazine, marking a rare joint feature for the two women. The issue centres on the theme of new beginnings, a topic that resonates strongly with Rachel following her public split from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Tatjana, who married Rachel’s brother Joel Smith in November 2023, is often seen sharing a close bond with Rachel - a conncetion that is reflected in their warm, united pose on the cover.

Fans question the cover picture of Rachel and Tatjana

While many applauded the pairing, some social media users felt the image had been overly retouched. Several fans argued that both women are naturally striking and do not need heavy editing.

@zimbobbi:

''Such naturally beautiful ladies. Why did you Photoshop like this.''

@brocchettod:

''Rachel looks strange-she is obviously so beautiful.''

@paul_lappeman:

''Lovely front cover photo of you both, Tatjana and Rachel.''

@reddyloshni:

''Two lovely ladies.''

@janusteyn:

''Congratulations to the matric dress winner.''

@charmainederseley:

''Such a beautiful cover.''

@bronwynr1:

''Stunning.''

Siya Kolisi poses with his then wife Rachel and son Nicholas and daughter Keziah (R) during the South Africa media session held at the Pivot Hotel on June 8, 2018, in Montecasino. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Changing dynamics in the Kolisi family

The cover arrives amid noticeable changes in the Kolisi family’s public dynamic. In recent months, fans observed that Siya Kolisi and Tatjana Smith no longer follow each other on Instagram, a shift that did not go unnoticed, given their previously close relationship.

Rachel and Siya confirmed their separation in October 2024 after more than ten years together and eight years of marriage. The former couple share two children, Nicholas and Keziah. Since the announcement, Siya has been linked to a new partner, the Dutch influencer Rachel John, with reports suggesting he is currently spending time in her hometown, further fuelling public interest in his personal life.

Rachel Kolisi has also been drawn into the unfolding drama after allegedly reacting to the dating rumours. Reports suggested that RG Snyman’s wife, Saskia Snyman, is a close friend of John, adding another layer to the speculation. Shortly afterwards, Rachel Kolisi unfollowed Saskia, further intensifying online attention.

Amid social media tension, Rachel has been spending quality time with her children. She regularly shares these special moments online, earning admiration from South Africans for her dedication and mothering. Her efforts were also praised by Tatjana, who commended Rachel for flying with the children to France in early November when Siya earned his 100th test cap.

SA Rugby approves new school laws

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has updated tackling laws in school and club rugby to make the sport safer for young players.

The decision was made just days after the tragic passing of a young rugby star at Westering High School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News