Sol Phenduka shared a two-word reaction to footage of Queen Nomzamo Myeni that social media users allege rubbed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini the wrong way

The Podcast and Chill co-host's reaction gained traction on X, prompting mixed responses from social media users

Sizwe Dhlomo previously reacted to reports of alleged footage showing King Misuzulu insulting Queen Nomzamo Myeni

Sol Phenduka weighed in on Queen Nomzamo Myeni's clip that allegedly made King Misuzulu angry. Image: podcastandchillnetwork/Instagram, RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka sparked reactions after weighing in on a video of Queen Nomzamo Myeni that allegedly angered Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. This comes after a video of King Misuzulu hurling insults at his wife.

As South Africans continued discussing the controversy, blogger SA Gossip Lab shared the alleged video that made King Misuzulu lose his cool. In the video shared on X on Friday, 10 July 2026, Queen Nomzamo Myeni was addressing Kaizer Chiefs players and staff following a visit. The post was captioned:

“Here is the Kaizer Chiefs video that angered King Misuzulu ka Zwelitini.”

“To give you the blessings from now onwards, you'll never lose. I'm so happy to see you. I'm so happy to meet you. We're gonna see each other more often from now on. Thank you so much for the opportunity to meet you,” Queen Nomzamo Myeni said in the clip.

Watch the video below:

As South Africans reacted to the video, Sol Phenduka joined the conversation with a two-word reaction. The former Kaya FM host’s reaction read:

“Khethile Khethile.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sol Phenduka weighs in

Sol Phenduka's post quickly gained traction, with social media users sharing mixed opinions about the ongoing royal controversy.

Here are some of the comments:

@FollowMakhi said:

“She must leave our king alone and continue with my losing team. I'm going to honour a king by drinking that drink.”

@Great_Koloba remarked:

“If Shembe is God, then he must have known what the king thought of him.”

@TK_onthecool shared:

“The Bible has the blueprint: he who finds a wife…You know the rest of the sayings. You can’t take a girlfriend and expect her to be a wife because you marry her.”

@ashseraka remarked:

“King Misizulu is addressing a pressing issue affecting a lot of marriages these days: wives respect pastors and prophets more than their husbands!”

SA reacted after Sol Phenduka weighed in on a video of Queen Nomzamo Myeni. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to video of King Misuzulu insulting his wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to reports of alleged footage showing King Misuzulu insulting Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

The report alleged the King was holding a beer bottle, insulting the Queen and making threats during the recording.

Source: Briefly News