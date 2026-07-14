Major General Feroz Khan was due to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on 14 July 2026 in the precious metals case

The suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head was unable to appear in court as he remains hospitalised following a shooting

Khan was shot in what appeared to be an assassination attempt on the night of 28 June 2026, while he was driving home

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A warrant of arrest was issued for Major General Feroz Khan after he failed to appear in court. Image: @degenerationbob

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Kempton Park Magistrates Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Major General Feroz Khan.

Khan, the suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head, was due to appear before the court on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, in connection with a high-profile precious metals case. The warrant was authorised after Khan was unable to appear in court due to being critically ill in hospital.

Khan was shot in what appeared to be an assassination attempt on 28 June 2026 and remains hospitalised. The court acknowledged his condition and stayed the warrant, meaning it will not be executed as long as he remains admitted to the hospital. The matter was postponed to 2 September 2026 to allow Khan time to recover and for the State to complete its investigation.

Why was Khan supposed to appear in court?

Khan was due to appear in court for the case involving precious metals. The case centres on a 2021 incident in which businessman Tariq Downes was found in possession of a raw gold bar. Downes allegedly claimed at the time to be an undercover police operative, a claim that was later found to be false. Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa are also accused in the matter, with both officials facing charges linked to the controversial investigation.

Kadwa and Downes were present in court and remain out on bail until the next hearing. Khan had previously been granted bail in this matter before the shooting left him critically injured ahead of a scheduled appearance before the Madlanga Commission.

Police recover handwritten note at crime scene

Briefly News also reported that new details emerged following the shooting of General Khan in Houghton.

A police report into the matter confirmed that the general was struck by two bullets, with one lodged in his spine.

Investigators also recovered key items at the scene, including a handwritten note allegedly implicating two police generals.

Source: Briefly News