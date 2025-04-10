A young woman resigned from her permanent teaching job in South Africa and moved abroad, sharing snippets of her journey along the way

She posted a video enjoying herself in her new country, showcasing some of the beautiful architectural structures in her city on her TikTok account

Social media users flooded her comment section, praising her bravery, with some even promising to join her soon

A woman showed how she moved from Cape Town, leaving her permanent job in South Korea. Image: @zandilemjezu

A young mum made the bold decision to leave her secure job for a life in a country she didn’t know, leaving behind her child, family, and friends.

She shared a video on her TikTok handle @zandilemjezu, documenting everything from her move to the Asian country to enjoying a night out, which attracted numerous comments from social media users.

The woman moves abroad

The clip, shared by @zandilemjezu, begins with her sitting in her car while still in Cape Town, and then shows her with her luggage as she prepares to leave South Africa. The video transitions to her holding her passport, followed by shots of the stunning South Korean architecture.

It then cuts to her enjoying herself, dancing and laughing on a night out before finishing with her standing, looking pretty in the middle of the street on a rainy day.

Mzansi celebrates with the lady

Social media users flooded the comment section, congratulating her for taking the big step and leaving her comfort zone to move to a place she didn’t know. Many said she wouldn’t regret her decision and wished her a lovely stay, with some promising to join her soon.

Others jokingly borrowed her degree, saying they wished they could leave the country and relocate abroad.

A lady from Cape Town shared she did not regret leaving the country. Image: @zandilemjezu

User @0kuhle Gxaba said:

"What a bold move, I wish you all the best on the other side of the world 🙏🏾❤️."

User @Ziggy Arora shared:

"Good girl enjoy live travel. Break barriers.🔥👏👏 stay blessed and keep praying."

User @non_ntle4 commented:

"Me and you are the same 🙌🏻. I resigned from my permanent job and moved to Dubai for a permanent job 🥺🥹 congratulations to us 🤩, oh you’ll never live until you’ve been to places! This is living🙌🏻."

User @Dimpho added:

"Please don’t tell me you were a teacher in SA…🥺."

User @Mary T shared:

"I studied in China on a study leave from my permanent job, I am considering going back if I can get a good job."

User @Makhosey999 said:

"You are actually living my life for me 🥹."

