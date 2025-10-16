The Smoke and Mirrors October teasers reveal that Jaxon and Zwelethu will make peace temporarily

ETV recently surprised its fans when it announced that the popular TV show had been canned after 3 seasons

Fans of the telenovela previously took to social media to comment on the ending of the show

'Smoke and Mirrors' October Spoiler: Jaxon gives in to Zwelethu's demands.

Popular Smoke and Mirrors characters Jaxon (played by Meshack Mavuso) and Zwelethu (Siyabonga Thwala) will face off this October.

Thwala's character, Zwelethu, is demanding the Emnyameni coal mine from Jaxon, who stole the depot from his late friend.

Mavuso Magabane's Smoke and Mirrors character, Jaxon, who has become a trending topic on social media, is facing a strike at the mine.

eVod recently shared a clip on its X account of Jaxon and Zweluthu meeting at Martha's hotel on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

The TVSA, Smoke and Mirrors, October 2025 teasers reveal that Jaxin will give in to Zweluthu's demands. Jaxon wants to end the war with Zweluthu, who is demanding the coal mine.

The Thursday, 16 October 2025, teaser reads:



"Jaxon and Zwelethu face off in a tense negotiation over the coal depot, with Zwelethu insisting on a 50/50 partnership."

The teasers reveal that Jaxon will give in to Zwelethu's demands and offer him half the depot on the Friday, 17 October 2025 episode.

The teasers also indicate that the mine workers will celebrate Zwelethu's partnership after he demands Jaxon offer them wage increases and sell his luxury car.

Smoke and Mirrors fans respond to the show's cancellation

@HarleysuzieR replied:

"I saw this one coming. The telenovela is all over the place, and what's so sad is that they've got a great cast, but something was just not adding up. The changing and dying of Caesar just made it even worse, nje."

Thokozani_Si wrote:

"They were too quick with their storylines, so after the 1st season, the story became redundant. We need a brave decision on House of Zwide."

@wakapalesaa replied:

"I'm sure I'm the only person who watches the show, and honestly, I'm not surprised. The storyline su*ks."

@Cfiso_Usb29 responded:

It's better than House of Zwide I don't know why it has to be cancelled, take Mthunzi with it then."

@VusiMphazima76 reacted:

"It's sad that the Internet has destroyed the craft of acting. We are no longer interested in TV."

@BecauseItRyhms said:

"I like this show, but the storylines lately have been very disappointing."

@MatshidisoAnnen wrote:

"I think we are seeing the downfall of South African television in real time."

@mmakhumoetsile replied:

"I hate to say thank heavens. It honestly lost the plot after Zolisa left. Neba fosta net," (They were forcing things).

@tinasheugene said:

"They gave us quality! It's aad to see it go, but respect to the writers for not overstretching it."

'Smoke and Mirrors', Jaxon will give in to Zwelethu this October. Images: Mavuso101

Smoke and Mirrors is cancelled after 3 seasons

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Smoke and Mirrors was cancelled after three seasons, shocking South African television lovers who followed the eTV telenovela.

Phil Mphela confirmed the show featuring Meshack Mavuso, Lusanda Mbane, and Siyabonga Thwala would not be renewed.

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the show’s quality and storyline, while others criticised it and called for cancellations of other soapies like House of Zwide.

