Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez was recently rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in prison 14 times

The Traphouse hitmaker's team shared an update regarding his condition on social media

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lanez being stabbed in prison

Tory Lanez’s team shared an update on his injuries. Image: Frazer Harrison/Jerod Harris

Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez recently made headlines on social media regarding an incident at the institution in Tehachapi, north of Los Angeles, where he is being detained.

Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times in prison

Social media has been buzzing after the news of the Traphouse hitmaker Tory Lanez, being stabbed in prison 14 times by a fellow inmate.

In a recent post shared by an online user, @RNB_RADAR revealed that the rapper's team shared an update on social media with his fans and supporters regarding the condition of his injuries and how he was doing.

Though it was mentioned that the rapper was stabbed 14 times, which led to his lungs collapsing, Tory Lanez's team disclosed that he was healing well in the hospital.

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," they said.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tory Lanez being stabbed in prison

Many netizens responded to the rapper who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, having been stabbed 14 times by another inmate.

See some of the comments below:

@CouchPotato1965 questioned:

"Damn I wonder if they paid 2500 noodles for the hit?"

@AccountantPlant asked:

"Two stabs to the back of the head, and he is talking normally?"

@HazardMcqueen said:

"That’s a targeted attack, not some random fight. He didn’t deserve this at all."

@aishamusic wrote:

"That is awful. I don't agree with violence. Tory Lanez could have died. I don't agree with Tory's attack on Megan Thee Stallion, and I don't agree with him being attacked either. That attack on Tory was brutal and horrible."

@1ncj_ commented:

"No, I’m not gonna say no names but I think we all know who is behind this and the association that they have with certain people made this happen."

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in 2023. Image: Frazer Harrison

Tory Lanez reacts to his 10-year sentence

In August 2023, the Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez, reacted to his decade-long imprisonment for a shooting that happened in 2020, which involved Megan Thee Stallion.

The Colour Violet hitmaker took to his Instagram to thank his people for their support:

"Through good times and bad times, stay strong. I’ll see you all soon."

He claimed he was wrongfully convicted and will not apologise for something he did not do. Furthermore, he said he faced challenges his entire life, and the sentencing is not any different:

"This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Cardi B faces assault charges

In another story on Briefly News, rapper Cardi B faced assault charges after she threw a microphone at a patron.

The Bodak Yellow star was retaliating against a fan who threw liquid at her while performing, but her mic ricocheted into another innocent concert-goer.

