Mr Price is a South African clothing brand established by Laurie John Chiappani and Stewart Barnet Cohen in 1985 in Durban. The brand sells clothes, accessories, phones and other items and targets women and men across different age groups, especially kids. Over the years, Mr Price has grown enormously to operate nationally in South Africa and other countries internationally, selling fashionably trendy clothes at cost-effective prices.

The Mr Price app has made customers’ shopping experience easy and convenient. Through laybys, customers can have selected items put aside for them and take up to 3 months to pay them off. Additionally, store accounts can be paid in-store or online. By exploring the various payment methods available, customers can check their account balances by calling the Mr Price team on 086 106 6639.

Mr Price app

Mr Price has a shopping app that allows customers to purchase their trendy and hot fashion by using a few clicks on the app, thus skipping long queues to buy clothes in-store. This app is available for download on App Store and Google Play.

Furthermore, the app allows customers to pay for purchases without cash or a physical bank card. To do this, scan the QR code generated at the till and pay the balance due with the app.

Who owns Mr Price South Africa?

Laurie John Chiappani and Stewart Barnet Cohen are the owners of this South African established store which has branched out to other countries due to its exponential growth.

Get Mr Price clothes on layby

Laybys for any items except cell phones can be done in-store and must be consistently paid for, for three months. However, a customer must make a 10% deposit payment for layby clothes and pay the remaining balance in three months. They will receive a refund if they miss a payment, and the layby will be cancelled. Customers can also pay the layby off before time and collect their items in-store.

What shops fall under Mr Price?

The store has various brands such as Mr Price Home, Mr Price Sport, Miladys, Sheet Street and others. Headquartered in Durban, South Africa, the store and its brands can be found in other African countries like Botswana, Lesotho, eSwatini and Zambia, to name a few.

How to pay your Mr Price account

To pay your account, you can visit the nearest Mr Price store and present your account card with the amount you want to pay at the till. A receipt will be received stating your payment.

How can I pay my Mr Price account using the Capitec app?

Add Mr Price to your beneficiary list and capture their details in the respective fields, such as the bank they use, branch code, account number and your Mr Price Money account number as your reference. Once this is done, you can start paying your account.

What methods are available for customers to pay at Mr Price?

The store has a variety of payment methods that customers can explore. For example, they can pay using the following:

The USSD code is *120*410#, and follow the prompts.

Mr Price app.

Online banking.

Mr Price money.

How to apply for a Mr Price account?

Applying for the clothing store’s account is easy, but some requirements must be met. For example, applicants must be 18 years or older, be employed, contactable via phone and have a postal or residential address. A once-off account activation amount of R50 is payable, including a monthly service fee of R25.

Before applying online, there are terms and conditions you need to consent to and an online pre-screening form requiring the information below:

Repayment period.

Basic information.

Employment information.

How do I check my Mr Price balance?

Dial the USSD code *120*410# or call the Mr Price team on 086 106 6639, and your balance statement will be sent via SMS or email.

How do I pay my Mr Price account on the FNB app?

On your banking app, add Mr Price as a beneficiary and capture the information below to pay your account:

Beneficiary: Mr Price

Bank: ABSA

Branch: Kingsmead

Branch code: 632005

Account number: 407 476 6505

Banking Reference: Your Mr Price Money Account Number

What makes Mr Price different from other brands?

Quality and fashionable clothes are offered at the best price. This is what makes Mr Price distinct from other brands. There is a clothing item for everyone, which captures their attribute of inclusivity.

The doors of one of the most popular clothing stores have been open since 1985. It has fast grown to become one of SA's best apparel companies. With the MRP app, Mr Price's payment options now make it easier than ever.

