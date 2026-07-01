South Africans praised a UK podcaster after he reacted to the popular Netflix series The Polygamist

Viewers applauded his pronunciation of character names, especially Jonasi Gomora and Matipa

Many social media users joked that the podcaster had only scratched the surface of Jonasi’s chaotic storyline

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: echohouse347

Source: TikTok

A UK podcaster’s reaction to the South African Netflix drama The Polygamist has entertained local viewers online. South Africans praised his pronunciation skills and humorous take on the show’s controversial lead character.

The reaction gained traction after the podcaster shared his thoughts about The Polygamist, a South African telenovela that premiered on Netflix in June 2026. The series follows wealthy businessman Jonasi Gomora as his secret relationships threaten to destroy his family and empire.

SA praises podcaster’s pronunciation

The podcaster, known as James, left many South Africans impressed after correctly pronouncing names including Jonasi Gomora and Matipa. His humorous explanation of the show’s storyline quickly resonated with viewers familiar with the drama.

James described Jonasi as a man whose personal life creates endless chaos. He also touched on the complicated relationship dynamics that have become central to the show’s popularity.

Many South Africans agreed that his description of Jonasi captured the character’s personality perfectly. Several viewers joked that James had not yet experienced the full extent of Jonasi’s actions throughout the series.

The Polygamist debuted on Netflix on 12 June and has developed a strong following among South African and international viewers. The 22-episode telenovela is based on a novel by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi and stars S’dumo Mtshali as Jonasi Gomora and Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for James’s delivery and pronunciation.

Watch the reaction below:

More about The Polygamist

With over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, Kwanele Mthethwa often updates her profile and interacts with her fans.

A viral video slideshow claims to reveal how much each cast member of Netflix's hit South African drama The Polygamist was paid.

A Kenyan official calls for a ban on Netflix's The Polygamist, citing harm to marriages and even threatens legal action.

Source: Briefly News