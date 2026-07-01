“Pronunciation on Point”: SA Impressed by UK Podcaster’s Reaction to Netflix Hit 'The Polygamist'
- South Africans praised a UK podcaster after he reacted to the popular Netflix series The Polygamist
- Viewers applauded his pronunciation of character names, especially Jonasi Gomora and Matipa
- Many social media users joked that the podcaster had only scratched the surface of Jonasi’s chaotic storyline
A UK podcaster’s reaction to the South African Netflix drama The Polygamist has entertained local viewers online. South Africans praised his pronunciation skills and humorous take on the show’s controversial lead character.
The reaction gained traction after the podcaster shared his thoughts about The Polygamist, a South African telenovela that premiered on Netflix in June 2026. The series follows wealthy businessman Jonasi Gomora as his secret relationships threaten to destroy his family and empire.
SA praises podcaster’s pronunciation
The podcaster, known as James, left many South Africans impressed after correctly pronouncing names including Jonasi Gomora and Matipa. His humorous explanation of the show’s storyline quickly resonated with viewers familiar with the drama.
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James described Jonasi as a man whose personal life creates endless chaos. He also touched on the complicated relationship dynamics that have become central to the show’s popularity.
Many South Africans agreed that his description of Jonasi captured the character’s personality perfectly. Several viewers joked that James had not yet experienced the full extent of Jonasi’s actions throughout the series.
The Polygamist debuted on Netflix on 12 June and has developed a strong following among South African and international viewers. The 22-episode telenovela is based on a novel by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi and stars S’dumo Mtshali as Jonasi Gomora and Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora.
Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for James’s delivery and pronunciation.
Watch the reaction below:
More about The Polygamist
- With over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, Kwanele Mthethwa often updates her profile and interacts with her fans.
- A viral video slideshow claims to reveal how much each cast member of Netflix's hit South African drama The Polygamist was paid.
- A Kenyan official calls for a ban on Netflix's The Polygamist, citing harm to marriages and even threatens legal action.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za