With over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, Kwanele Mthethwa often updates her profile and interacts with her fans

Upon the release of Netflix’s The Polygamist, Kwanele was catapulted to global stardom

Kwanele’s witty personality shines through her quirky videos, captions and replies on social media, but now she faces mixed reactions

Kwanele Mthethwa is a South African actress who rose to fame with her role as Ayanda in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso. @Kwanele Mthethwa

Source: Facebook

Kwanele Mthethwa faces mixed reactions

If there is one thing that stands out about Kwanele’s online presence, it’s her connection with her supporters. It has also become apparent that the eccentric South African actress has no problem clapping back, to which she received mixed reactions.

On 15 May, she uploaded a video on TikTok and received thousands of comments. User @ivyunwyne questioned Kwanele’s hair by commenting:

“Why your hair didn't look like this on the show. Beautiful.”

The former Isithembiso actress, Kwanele, was quick to reply:

“I don’t know girl, ask the tv”

Kwanele Mthethwa plays the role of Matipa Nkosi alongside S'dumo Mthethwa in The Polygamist. Photos: @kwanela

Source: Instagram

Public's reactions to Kwanele's clapback

Fans and supporters picked up on Kwanele’s witty personality and posted screenshots of the comment to their own profiles.

A user on X (Twitter) posted the screenshot and received mixed reactions, with some saying Kwanele is ‘mean’ and others applauding her sense of humour. @K_Dikgetsi captioned the tweet:

“Not “ask the tv” 😭😂”

@lebohangsn agreed with Kwanele's comment by writing:

“No but fair hey 😭”

@Iam_Rurubel complimented Kwanele's authenticity by commenting:

“So real 😭”

@gaphT appreciated Kwanele's quirky humour:

“She's beautiful and so funny. 😂”

@LLilie_rose did not think the clapback was funny and stated:

“She's mean.”

This comes following the global success of The Polygamist, to which Kwanele took to social media to post heartfelt gratitude messages.

Public’s criticism of the style department in The Polygamist

According to The Citizen, experienced South African hair and makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa uploaded a snippet on Instagram from the explosive new Netflix series, The Polygamist.

The makeup artist directly tagged Netflix South Africa alongside the alleged production crew members Mahlogonolo Manchester Mahapa and Bonga Percy Vilakazi.

Bongi reportedly openly criticised the show's styling, claiming the hair and makeup department "did us dirty." She specifically called out ashy, grey makeup and poorly secured wigs, comparing the aesthetic to 1970s Korean cinema, and urged the crew to better "protect" the actors.

The post read:

"Kanti why kodwa The Makeup and Hair Department HOD did us dirty,on such a Big Show 🤦🏾‍♀️@netflixsa @bongapercy @chesty_m gaaihaaa From grey makeup, the wigs not well laid. Looks like Korean 70s movies... please guys protect these actors 😓 "

Bongi Mlotshwa faced criticism after comments about 'The Polygamist'. Photos: @Bongi Sibongile Mlotshwa @Netflix

Source: Facebook

The Polygamist has Hollywood A-listers buzzing

Speaking about The Polygamist, Briefly News reported about how the South African series has reached global fame. The iconic American television host Sherri Shepherd shared a video on 18 June 2026 expressing her excitement about the series. In the post, she wrote:

"Can we talk about #thepolygamist on @netflix … I thought #crazyrichasians was something but these #crazyrichafricans is on a whole other level! I can't… turn it off!"

Her comments quickly caught the attention of actress Taraji P. Henson, who had her say about it in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News