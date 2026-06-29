Musa Mseleku shared a humorous video asking his ancestor Gog Flo to help Bafana Bafana before their crucial World Cup match

The Uthando Nes'Thembu star's playful plea went viral after South Africa lost 1-0 to Canada

Mzansi flooded the comment section with jokes, turning the disappointing result into a moment of comic relief

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Musa Mseleku consultants Gog Flo to help Bafana. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star, businessman and author Musa Mseleku has built a reputation as one of South Africa's most talked-about personalities. Best known as the patriarch of Uthando Nes'Thembu, he has become a household name for documenting his life as a polygamist while openly sharing his views on marriage, culture and tradition. His family dynamics and candid approach to traditional values have kept viewers glued to their screens for years, making him one of the most recognisable faces in local reality television

Mseleku is no stranger to going viral

Beyond television, Mseleku has also carved out a strong presence on social media, where he often trends for his outspoken personality and humorous content. Whether he's addressing cultural issues or sharing light-hearted moments from his daily life, his posts regularly spark conversation and divide opinions online. Over the years, Mseleku has mastered the art of staying in the public eye, with his name frequently dominating trending lists whenever he shares his thoughts or personal experiences. It is this consistent ability to capture attention that has once again placed him at the centre of online discussions, this time linked to his playful support for Bafana Bafana.

Mseleku calls on Gog Flo to help Bafana Bafana

In the now-viral clip, Mseleku is seen speaking directly to one of his ancestors, Gog Flo, asking for divine intervention ahead of the match. With his signature humour, he passionately pleads with Gog Flo to guide Bafana Bafana to victory. The video quickly made the rounds online as supporters appreciated Mseleku's playful approach. Many viewed the clip as harmless fun, with some saying he was simply expressing the hopes of millions of South Africans in his own unique way. Bafana Bafana had already captured the country's imagination with an impressive World Cup campaign. Under coach Hugo Broos, the national side defied expectations by reaching the knockout stages and giving supporters plenty to celebrate. Their historic run united football fans across the country, who rallied behind the team in the hope of seeing them continue their journey. Unfortunately, South Africa's dream came to an end after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada, ending their memorable tournament run.

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Mzansi turns disappointment into laughter

Mseleku's consultation with Gog Flo has Mzansi in stitches. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Once the final whistle blew, social media users wasted no time revisiting Mseleku's video. The comment section quickly transformed into a comedy show, with fans joking about Gog Flo's response while poking fun at the unfortunate timing of the clip.

Many praised Mseleku for giving them something to laugh about despite the heartbreaking result, saying his video helped lighten the mood after Bafana Bafana's exit. Others joked that Gog Flo had tried but football had other plans, while some simply applauded the reality TV star's sense of humour.

@lerato.lalove shared:

"& This is why Bafana lost. Flo is tired bakithi. She must sort out Mzumbe, now Bafana is in her job description."

@philanii_kay joked:

"😭 no because if uFlo didnt help back home, what made you think she was going to help the country? No more😭🙌"

@joy_selai also joked:

"Ow Gog Flo failed us 😭😭"

@nizole_g commented:

"Do it for the country Flo 😭"

See more hilarious comments in the Instagram post below:

Although the result was disappointing for South African football fans, Mseleku's playful video proved that even during tough sporting moments, Mzansi can always find a reason to laugh together

Mseleku returns for explosive Mnakwethu season 5

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic has confirmed that Musa Mseleku is set to return as host for the fifth season of Mnakwethu, which premieres on 7 July 2026.

The reality show continues to follow married men who seek permission from their wives to take a second wife, a process that often leads to emotional confrontations and heated discussions about trust, commitment and cultural expectations. Mseleku says the new season will bring even more drama, with different cultures being highlighted and deeper conversations around polygamy, relationships and family dynamics.

Source: Briefly News