Hilary Duff: net worth, age, children, husband, height, what happened to her?

Hilary Duff is a woman who has successfully navigated different careers. She has done many philanthropic activities and has supported several charitable organizations and NGOs. Her career has been super successful and she is only just getting started!

Hilary Duff's dress during the gala.

What happened to Hillary Duff? What does Hilary Duff do in 2022? She is still relevant in her industry and is continuously making movies. One of her Disney Series was revived.

Hilary Duff's profile and bio

Real Name: Hilary Erhard Duff

Hilary Erhard Duff Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, Author

Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, Author Hilary Duff's Age: 34 Years

34 Years Place of Birth: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Date of Birth: August 28, 1987

August 28, 1987 Nationality: American

American Parents: Susan Duff and Robert Erhard

Susan Duff and Robert Erhard Marital Status: Married

Married Hilary Duff's Husband: Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma Hilary Duff's Children: Luca Comrie, Mae Bair, Banks Bair

Luca Comrie, Mae Bair, Banks Bair Ethnicity: White

White Hilary Duff's Height: 5'2" (1.57m)

5'2" (1.57m) Weight: 52kgs

52kgs Eye Color: Blue eyes

Blue eyes Hair Color: Strawberry blonde hair

Strawberry blonde hair Hilary Duff's net worth: $25 million

Early life and childhood

On September 28, 1987, Hilary Duff was born in Houston, Texas. She was the second child among two daughters. Her parents were Susan and Bob Duff. Susan was a housewife who later became a film and music producer. Her dad owned a chain of convenience stores in Texas. Hilary Duff's sister Hailey was her main inspiration. Hailey inspired Hilary to enrol in ballet dance classes.

At six years, Duff was captured with her sister in a BalletMet Columbus Production of The Nutcracker Suite in San Antonio. They later moved to California with their mother in 1993. Their mother began managing their careers.

Career

When they reached California, the sisters tried acting and modelling. Duff played small roles in a few television series, including True Women and Playing by Heart.

Hilary Duff looking stunning.

Duff was able to get her first big break in Hollywood when she got a lead role as Wendy in 1998, where she acted in a show known as Casper Meets Wendy. Later, she was in an episode in the CBS medical drama series Chicago Hope.

Disney debut

Why was Hilary Duff so famous? She rose to international fame in January 2001 when she appeared in Disney's TV series Lizzie McGuire. This made her a teen idol among her many fans. She also helped Disney earn an estimated $100 million from this show. Duff made her debut with the film Human Nature in 2002. Duff stared in Cadet Kelly, and it was Disney's most-watched program in its history of 19 years.

Music, movies and fashion

In 2002, she recorded her debut album Santa Clause Lane. In 2003, she starred in three films, including Agent Cody Banks and Cheaper by the Dozen. She released her second album, Metamorphosis, which sold more than 3 million copies in the United States alone.

Behind the scenes on set.

From all the success she had acquired in 2003, she released her third studio album in 2004, called Hillary Duff. In 2004, she got into fashion, where she launched her first clothing line Stuff by Hilary Duff; it existed until 2008.

In 2006, she grew even further and released her first perfume brand, With Love... Hilary Duff. She also released her fourth album, Dignity. It was a dance-pop and electropop sound album. This album was number three on Billboard 200.

In 2008, Hilary had a role in War, Inc, a political satire film. She was an oversexed central Asian pop star. She played the protagonist in films such as According to Greta and What Goes Up in 2009. In 2010, she had a variety of roles, and she appeared in the Beauty & the briefcase and in the comedies Stay Cool, and She wants Me. She also appeared on the small screen with the sitcom Raising Hope and made a guest appearance in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half men.

She tried being a writer and collaborated with Elise Allen, and they came up with the New York Times bestseller Elixir. In October 2011, she wrote a sequel Devote. She later got her first starring role in Younger, a television series. In 2015, she released her fifth studio album, Breathe. It was number five on Billboard 200. This was her fifth top album.

Matthew Koma and Cormie on her third birthday.

Personal life

She has been in several relationships with men; such as Aaron Carter and Joel Madden, before settling down with Mike Comrie. They got married in August 2010 and had a son, Luca Cruz Comrie, who was born in 2012. They separated amicably in 2014, and they continued to co-parent successfully till February 2015, when they got officially divorced. The divorce was completed in 2016, and she got primary physical and legal custody of their son.

She began dating Matthew Koma in January 2017, and they were blessed with a baby girl in 2018, Violet Bair. They got engaged in 2019. They had their second daughter on March 24, 2021. Hilary Duff's Instagram is @Hilaryduff

Hilary Duff helping her daughter out with assignments.

What has happened to Hilary Duff? She continues to star in How I met your father as the lead role of Sophie. Is Hilary Duff rich? She is very rich, with an estimated net worth of $25 million. She is a woman with no barriers.

