Meet Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, Shia LaBeouf's controversial dad

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf has long been a figure of intrigue due to his turbulent past and complicated relationship with his son, actor Shia LaBeouf. From his career as a Vietnam War veteran and clown to his legal controversies and eventual escape to Costa Rica, Jeffrey’s life story is as complex as the Hollywood star he raised.

Key takeaways

Jeffrey had a strained relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.

with actor Craig LaBeouf e scaped to Costa Rica in 2017 to avoid registry obligations.

in 2017 to avoid registry obligations. His controversial past sparked debate after Honey Boy was released.

sparked debate after was released. Shia LaBeouf was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to his upbringing.

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf's profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Age (Estimated) 70s (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Costa Rica Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Cajun-Jewish) Religion Raised around Christian and Jewish faiths Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Shayna Saide Children Shia LaBeouf Profession Former clown, Vietnam War veteran

Craig LaBeouf’s background and tumultuous relationship with Shia LaBeouf

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf is American-born and spent much of his early career in San Francisco, including serving in the Vietnam War. Over the years, interviews have described him as deeply shaped by his military service, which influenced his outlook and personal challenges.

In one interview shared by People, Jeffrey said,

The worst, very worst experience was not in combat. It was at Cam Ranh Bay Airport, loading GIs in plastic bags onto planes to come back to the States...That was a trauma that I’ve carried with me for my life. I struggle with whether the war was a good thing.

A complicated connection: Shia LaBeouf’s dad and the family’s early struggles

Discussions about Shia LaBeouf’s parents often highlight the instability that marked Shia LaBeouf’s childhood. Jeffrey struggled with addiction and financial hardship while trying to maintain a creative life as a performer and clown.

In a 2019 interview with EW, Shia revealed,

My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractures? Sure. Crooked? Sure. Wonky? For sure, but never was not loving, never was not there. He was always there.

His ex-wife, Shayna Saide, worked multiple jobs to support the family. Reports from People show that Shia LaBeouf’s mom provided most of the emotional stability during their son’s formative years.

How Honey Boy altered the public view of Shia LaBeouf’s father

The release of Shia’s autobiographical film Honey Boy intensified the debate around his father. Jeffrey later claimed in interviews that he was unfairly depicted. His son also admitted in an interview shared by EW that he wrongly depicted his father in the film.

My dad never hit me. Never. He spanked me once. One time.

However, Shia clarified in other interviews that the film was an emotional interpretation rather than a literal biography.

These conflicting narratives deepened public interest in Shia LaBeouf’s family and the private tensions behind the story.

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf's legal issues and public controversies

According to The Tico Times and Gen by Medium, Jeffrey has faced several legal challenges across the decades, including attempted rape. His past offences contributed to his public image as a troubled and controversial figure.

His struggles with addiction, financial instability, and behavioural problems were documented in various reports, shaping the narrative surrounding his relationship with his son.

The controversy resurfaced when Honey Boy portrayed him as abusive and volatile. Jeffrey publicly disputed the depiction, telling Gen by Medium that he was not the monster shown on screen.

His turbulent past remains a significant part of the family’s history and continues to influence public discussions about their dynamic.

Shia LaBeouf’s mental health and the impact of paternal conflict

Public interviews such as Restore Mental Health reveal that Shia has been diagnosed with PTSD, largely influenced by childhood events.

I became addicted to that kudos..It kind of fueled my way of working for a long time — just pining your own pain, and holding on to it, and not really ever dealing with it or questioning it, but just keeping it in a little bottle that you can pop the top on whenever it's needed, when the switch needs to be flipped.

Anxiety, addiction, and emotional trauma followed him into adulthood, shaping both his personal life and career choices.

FAQs

Who raised Shia LaBeouf?

Shia was primarily raised by his parents during his early childhood, despite family instability. The family’s financial strain pushed Shia into acting at a young age, eventually providing the income that helped keep them afloat.

Does Shia LaBeouf have a relationship with his parents?

Shia LaBeouf was extremely close to his mother, Shayna Saide, until her death in August 2022. He now has a complicated yet reconciled relationship with his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

Where is Shia LaBeouf’s dad now?

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf resides in Costa Rica since 2017.

How long did Shia LaBeouf not shower for?

Shia LaBeouf revealed that, while preparing for his 2014 film Fury, he went as long as four months without bathing.

Wrapping up

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf remains a complex and controversial figure whose life deeply influenced his son, Shia's emotional development and artistic expression. His difficult past, strained family bonds, and eventual life abroad continue to shape public curiosity about the man behind one of Hollywood’s most debated father–son stories.

