DA's Helen Zille stopped at an ANC stand and spotted a woman wearing a name tag that read "Helen"

The two Helens shared a playful interaction and a photoshoot before Zille invited her namesake to join the DA

South Africans found the moment hilarious and said no one does ground work quite like Helen Zille

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Helen Zille left internet users entertained after an unexpected public encounter went viral. Image: Zille Candid Cam

Source: Facebook

Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance's Gauteng mayoral candidate, turned a chance encounter at an ANC stand into one of the most talked-about campaign moments of the season. While walking past an ANC stand on 23 June 2026, Zille noticed a woman wearing a name tag that read "Helen." She stopped, made her move, and the two hit it off.

Helen Zille recruits an ANC member

The clip, posted by the Facebook page Zille Candid Cam under the caption "Helen meets Helen 🟡 ❤️," shows the two women sharing a lighthearted exchange and posing together for a quick photoshoot. Zille then seized the moment to invite her newfound namesake to join the DA, pitching it as a party that governs for the people.

Watch the moment Helen met Helen at the ANC stand on this Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to seeing the two Helens

The clip struck a chord with viewers who appreciated both the humour and the boldness of stopping at a rival party's stand to poach a supporter with the same name.

User @Elson Matyolo said:

"OMG, haha this is the best part! 🤩 Helen and Helen DA viva"

User @Debra Nel wrote:

"I think the DA is going to show the world who is going to rule South Africa. About time 🤣🤣👆"

User @Good Choice commented:

"She's such a social person 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

User @Gcobani Ntilashe added:

"No one can beat Helen Zille on the ground work 💯"

User @Liliza Gxekwa shared:

"Let the best Helen win. The girls are enjoying."

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Source: Briefly News