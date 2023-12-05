Pabi Cooper's dance moves are being criticised by netizens - again

This time, the Amapiano sensation tried to bust some Bacardi dance moves and was dragged to hell and back

Mzansi isn't impressed with Pabi's dance moves, while some netizens defended her against bullying

Mzansi dragged Pabi Cooper after she failed to impress netizens with her Bacardi dance moves. Images: Pabi Cooper

According to Mzansi, Pabi Cooper will not be beating the "can't dance" allegations soon. The singer recently broke a sweat when she tried her hand at the popular Bacardi dance and was shamelessly mocked by netizens.

Pabi Cooper shows off Bacardi dance moves

One thing about Pabi Cooper, our girl never misses an opportunity to dance. The Amapiano sensation recently entertained a few fans in a video when she broke a sweat to the Bacardi dance.

Without a care in the world, Pabi busts a move while a friend cheers her on in the background in a video posted by Twitter (X) user NewsOclock_SA:

Previously, the Dali Wami hitmaker had netizens in stitches when a video of herself dancing made its way to the internet.

Mzansi trolls Pabi Cooper's moves

Netizens are having a field day trolling Pabi Cooper over her dance moves:

bonnieiyla said:

"Y’all let her get away with this? That’s it! Imma start dancing."

BoranKarin82564 asked:

"Did anyone tell her she looks like she is having an epileptic fit?"

Sifisomessiah wrote:

"This is what happens when you dance in your mind and also why doesn't she do it in front of the mirror..the mind says yes but the body says no."

On the other hand, some netizens came to Pabi's defence and warded off the haters for always picking on the singer:

__aphiwe_ defended Pabi:

"Hands off Pabi Cooper bathong, she literally doesn't bother anyone."

King_Nkinga said:

"This girl receives so much hate for no reason."

Malatjie_ wrote:

"This woman has suffered enough on this app. She doesn’t even bother anyone!"

Pabi Cooper trolled over Straata Nation Address performance

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Pabi Cooper's post about performing at Focalistic's "one-man show".

Netizens dragged Pabi for her choice of wording, seeing that although Straata Nation Address was advertised as a one-man show, it had a huge lineup of supporting acts, including Shebeshxt, who spoke of his experience at the event.

