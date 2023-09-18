Focalistic recently hosted his one-man show which was packed to capacity

The Straata Nation Address hosted a slew of entertainers including singer, Pabi Cooper who gave an electrifying performance

Mzansi trolled the singer and Foca for referring to the event as a one-man show despite having booked several musicians to perform

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Pabi Cooper performed at Focalistic’s Straata Nation Address which was advertised as a one-man show, Mzansi criticized the event. Images: cooper_pabi, focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic hosted his long-awaited Straata Nation Address one-man show and had 15 000 of his supporters in attendance chanting his songs. Among the performers were Kabza De Small, hosts Robot Boii and Moozlie, as well as Foca's rumoured lover, Pabi Cooper who also rocked the stage.

Pabi shared a video of her performance where she referred to the event as a "one-man" despite being among over 30 performers, to which fans unapologetically trolled her.

Pabi Cooper performs at Focalistic's show

Announced earlier in September 2023, Focalistic’s Straata Nation Address quickly became the talk of the town as fans anticipated an electrifying night.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pabi Cooper was revealed as part of the phase one lineup along with DJ Maphorisa, Mellow and Sleazy, Kelvin Momo and many others.

Pabi shared a clip of her performance on her Twitter (X) page where she enthusiastically sang and danced for the cheering crowd:

"Focalistic One Man Show."

Mzansi blast Pabi Cooper's post

Like clockwork, Pabi's tweet where she referred to Foca's event as a one-man show was trolled to hell and back.

The event was promoted as a one-man show of which Focalistic was expected to be the only performer. Unfortunately, Pabi was collateral damage and Mzansi had a field day trolling her:

ThabangMpho10 asked:

"How is it a one man show when theres other acts?"

SiyaMendez questioned:

"Was he the only male artist when you say "one man show"?"

Dus_Tee_ asked:

"Why is it called a one man show?"

Thandiwe_L said:

"Define one man show."

Pearl Thusi shows love to Emtee

Briefly News shared Pearl Thusi and Emtee's on-stage chemistry at the Emtee and Friends show that had Mzansi talking.

The couple have kept a close friendship since the release of Emtee's hit song, Pearl Thusi in 2015, and the rapper has maintained his long-standing crush on Pearl.

In a recent interview, the We Up rapper revealed that if ever given the chance, he would try his luck with Pearl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News