Actress Dawn Thandeka King has slammed a bogus TikTok page which claimed that her mother passed away

The Shaka iLembe actress took to Instagram to address the claim and said she has a legit TikTok page

Thandeka added that she was left hurt by these reports because she is not an active TikTok user

TV personality Dawn Thandeka King has slammed a bogus TikTok page which claimed that her mother passed away.

King drags fake TikTok page

The Shaka iLembe actress addressed this on her Instagram page and expressed her heartbreak about the fake news. The star said she is not much of an active TikTok user, but she does have a legit TikTok page.

"It’s painful when people create fake pages using my name, and I don’t even know how many pages there are, and I am not even active on Tik Tok please be aware of these fake pages. I will go live and make everyone aware of my real page, anything else will be fake, I don’t care how many followers it has it’s all fake."

Thandeka reiterated that her mother is alive and kicking and urged people not to buy into the report.

"Guys, there’s a fake page on TikTok that has posted something disturbing about me losing my mother, who is very much alive."

Mzansi reacts to the post

Commenting under the post, her fans were also left disturbed by this and also shared equal outrage.

nine2five_rsa said:

"People are seriously disturbed."

nozipour__exclaimed:

"Wow! This is pure evil."

christacreating urged:

"So many accounts I can’t even find it to report! So sorry."

muzimthabela expressed:

"The audacity of the cockroaches."

vutivi_mbhenyane

"It's really not cool and disturbing."

godess_mel_b added:

"Such a hurtful and senseless thing to do."

mokgopeolebogeng urged:

"Guys please report it until its blocked."

Jessica Nkosi warns of fake TikTok page

In a previous report from Briefly News, Actress Jessica Nkosi is a victim of identity theft on social media after a fake page was created using her name.

The actress had tried numerous times to report the page but has failed, she now took more measures to let the public be aware.

She joins the many celebrities who have fake social media accounts created using their name and tarnishing their reputation.

