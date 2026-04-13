A local photographer, Miguel da Fonseca, shared a video of a black mamba hiding in an untidy room

Online discussions arose around the prevalence and dangers of black mambas in households

South African internet users reacted with humour and concern to the unexpected snake sighting

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A black mamba made itself comfortable inside someone's home. Images: Getty Images / MarieHolding, Miguel da Fonseca / Facebook

Source: UGC

KwaZulu-Natal-based photographer and reptile enthusiast Miguel da Fonseca showed how a messy house attracted a large black mamba, a species known to be one of the world's most venomous snakes. The discovery ignited a lively conversation about South African viewers.

Miguel shared the video on his Facebook account on 5 April 2026 and joked about how the uninvited guest, seen hiding in the corner of a room, was the result of a pile of unfolded washing filling a bed.

The man captioned his post:

"I know you got a pile of washing you haven't packed away yet. Good for me, phone me when a black mamba decides to move in."

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Take a look at the black mamba in the Facebook reel below:

Black mamba concerns South Africans

Many South African social media users in the comment section got the heebie-jeebies after watching the video and couldn't imagine themselves in such a frightful position.

Black mambas are native to parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Image: Henrik Karlsson

Source: Getty Images

Des Martins was stunned and stated:

"A black mamba nogal. Yoh, talk about uninvited."

Tse Iks told the online community:

"Now I understand why my mom always told me to make my bed, or I'll find myself sleeping with a snake."

Hearing what Miguel had said in the video, Masingita Baloyi commented with a laugh:

"That means there are plenty in my room because I don't fold up my washing."

A amused Thato Kabisa asked under the post:

"Is that snake a Peeping Tom, or is it just naturally inquisitive? It's really actively listening to the tutorial."

Sindiswa Kumkanikazi Zukani didn't seem to understand Miguel's humour and made the following remark:

"Hey wena, black mambas don't come because of unfolded clothes; they come into neatly packed wardrobes as well."

Sandra Carver wrote to online users:

"People wouldn’t believe the story of me having a black mamba in my house. As soon as I saw that snake, I was out! I'm not recording anything!"

Ben Caetano shared their opinion with the public:

"Interesting, that black mamba might have been living in that house for months. If it wasn't for the venom, I am sure they would have made great house snakes."

3 Other stories about black mambas

In another article, Briefly News reported that a nature photographer in KwaZulu-Natal recorded the scary sounds of a black mamba, leaving many social media users unsettled.

reported that a nature photographer in KwaZulu-Natal recorded the scary sounds of a black mamba, leaving many social media users unsettled. A Western Cape-based snake removal expert showed a black mamba crossing a road and avoiding being hit by incoming traffic, moving with incredible speed. People discussed just how fast and dangerous these types of snakes are.

An animal lover filmed a deadly black mamba moving swiftly in a dancing motion on the grass, drawing the attention of many online viewers who started a debate about the reptile.

Source: Briefly News