An animal lover filmed one of the deadliest and feared snakes in Africa moving swiftly in a dancing mode on the grass

The reptile's video was shared on Facebook on 6 April 2026, where it drew the attention of many viewers who started a debate about the animal

Social media users were astonished by the rare and beautiful sight, while others expressed deep fear of the highly venomous snake

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A snake catcher captured a rare and mesmerising sight of a black mamba appearing to dance through the grass. Image: Kaelan Pillay

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal snake handler shared a clip of a black mamba in its element, showing off its height while dancing.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Kaelan Pillay, where it gained 233K views in just hours after it was shared, and hundreds of comments from stunned viewers.

The camera zoomed in on the snake's face while it sat still. It soon started moving, with its body forming S-shaped loops. The reptile then raised its head high while moving in a dancing mode. The snake expert, Facebook by Kaelan Pillay, also captioned the post, noting that the snake was indeed in its happy mood, dancing.

Fascinating facts about the deadly black mamba

The black mamba is one of Africa’s most misunderstood yet lethal snakes, named not for its body colour but for the ink-black lining of its mouth. According to the Kruger Park Times, while these snakes are famous for their highly toxic venom, they are naturally shy. They typically only attack when cornered or feeling threatened. Reaching average lengths of 2.5 metres, they are agile and alert, debunking many local myths about their aggression while remaining a species that demands respect and caution in the wild.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA is divided over the snake's video

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who shared different perspectives. Many viewers called it danger and beauty in one package, advising others to stay far from the reptile. Some said that black mambas may be venomous, but explained that they don't attack people unless sensing danger. One viewer jokingly said the reptile was the snake the Bible was referring to, calling it ruthless. Others thanked the creator for capturing the snake in a dancing mode.

The creator captured the reptile raising its head high and forming S-shaped loops. Image: Kaelan Pillay

Source: Facebook

User @Dawn Pillay shared:

"Danger and beauty in a single package."

User @Khomotso Rammutla commented:

"I don't understand why all these so-called self-proclaimed professional snake analysts always lie, saying that black mamba doesn't chase people over short distances. It's not dangerous unless it's the last option. And also, it doesn't jump from tree to tree just like it's flying. They are always trying to discredit the Mamba, but the ordinary people who live near these snakes' habitat know better."

User @Morgan Muthan said:

"Wow, Kaelan, thanks for this beautiful video. Truly beautiful animal. So graceful."

User @Quinton Blaauw added:

"The black mamba was definitely the snake that the Bible talks about. This thing is ruthless."

User @Mbulaheni Mbule shared

"The kiss of death. Just move away when you see it."

User @Justus Muithya commented:

"The only snake that challenges the cat with its speed. I swear this snake is not a joke."

User @Bileni Wa Bileni said:

"The coffin head. Beautiful yet ruthless."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snake.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help.

A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News