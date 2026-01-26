A woman stunned social media users after sharing a skin transformation, crediting sugar-free habits, hydration, and workouts for a smoother and more radiant complexion

She shared before-and-after photos showing a slimmer face and improved skin, sparking over thousands of likes and hundreds of comments

Experts say reducing sugar can lower inflammation and prevent glycation, while healthy diet and exercise support clearer, healthier, glowing skin naturally

A woman caused a stir on Facebook after sharing her dramatic skin transformation, credited to cutting sugar and adopting new habits that improved her complexion.

Ify Mudamai stunned social media with a glowing skin transformation after cutting out sugary snacks. Images: Ify Mudamai

In a video posted on 25 January 2026, she shared before-and-after photos taken in what appears to be her home, showing her journey from uneven, troubled skin to a smoother, more radiant face.

Facebook user Ify Mudamai shared how removing sugary snacks and drinks from her diet led to what many are calling a jaw dropping glow-up. The video has already amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 400 comments.

In the video, she begins with a “before” photo, showing a fuller face with congested, tired skin. The “after” photo reveals a slimmer, clearer, and more radiant complexion.

Her caption on the video struck a chord with many, as she made it clear that her transformation wasn’t luck but the result of tough choices, most notably cutting out candy, cakes, sweets, and all sugary drinks. She replaced those with fruits, vegetables, plenty of water, and a homemade ginger drink, which she credits with helping her get this far. She also shared that she works out at least four times a week, reinforcing that change came from consistent effort rather than quick fixes.

The glow-up formula

Major global skincare brand, Olay, says cutting down on added sugar can reduce inflammation and help balance oil production, which may ease breakouts and make the complexion appear clearer. Excess sugar has also been linked to a process called glycation, which can weaken collagen and elastin - proteins critical for youthful, healthy skin - when sugar molecules attach to them and damage their structure.

Adequate hydration and eating nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits and vegetables, can help flush toxins and improve circulation, both of which support skin renewal and overall health. Combining these habits with regular exercise can boost blood flow and help the body repair itself more efficiently.

Ify Mudamai said candy, cakes, and sweet drinks were her biggest weakness. However, once she decided to take her health seriously, everything else began to fall into place.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Facebook cheers her glow-up

The Facebook comments quickly filled with praise for her commitment to healthier choices, inspiring many to try cutting back on sugar.

Yolanda Tlale wrote:

“My biggest struggle and challenge are sugar. I could go for days without food as long as I have sugary treats with me. I really need help.😭”

Chima Chinenye said:

“You look amazing! Ma, good job.👍🏽”

Lynne Ramona highlighted:

“Looks like two different people!”

Maureen Maureen commented:

“My goodness! You have dropped off years with the sugar exit. You look great.”

Lydia Mnguni said:

“I'm on my journey, two weeks without sugar, I have seen a huge difference, especially around my belly.”

Ify Mudamai enjoying herself with her family in Jamaica. Image: Ify Mudamai

