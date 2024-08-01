A young gent showed off his incredible skin glow-up, which left many people amazed online

One gentleman flaunted his massive skin glow-up, which shocked and amazed many people on social media.

A young man unveiled his skin glow-up in a TikTok video. Image: @sb_bs6.

Man shares incredible skin glow-up

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @sb_bs6 showcased his journey to his flawless skin. The young man unveiled various images of himself, from when his skin was full of pimples to when his skin glowed up.

@sb_bs6 said it was all thanks to oratane treatment. The clip captured the attention of many, gathering over 5.9 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the gent's amazing skin glow up below:

People gush over the man's skin

Many were left in awe of the young gent's skin glow-up as they took to the comments section to gush over his skin while some inquired how he achieved to make his skin look flawless.

Tumi said:

"I need that skin care routine."

Thandekaaa was shocked:

"Hayini...this can't be the same person uyaxoka."

Nomalungelo gushed over the man's skin, saying:

"Is it me, or are you becoming younger in every picture."

Thembalami asked:

"Where do you buy those products."

Shared:

"The day I also get my skin treatment, and my skin clears up, I won’t know how to act."

