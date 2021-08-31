Tabitha Stevens: age, other names, spouse, movies and tv shows, profiles

Who is Tabitha Stevens? Tabitha is the stage name for an American pornographic actress. She has been in the industry for several decades and has appeared in over two hundred videos.

Kelly M. Garrette. Photo: @misstabstevens

Source: Getty Images

Being a pornographic actor requires having tough skin since performing sexual acts for the public is considered immoral. Luckily, Tabitha Stevens is one actress who is proud of her works and enjoys what she does. Here is everything there is to know about the famous pornographic actress, including her real name, age, and relationship status.

Tabitha Stevens' profile

Real name : Kelly M. Garrette

: Kelly M. Garrette Tabitha Stevens' other names : Tabita Stevens, Tabitha, Tabatha Stevens

: Tabita Stevens, Tabitha, Tabatha Stevens Date of birth : 16 February, 1970

: 16 February, 1970 Place of birth : Long Island, New York, United States

: Long Island, New York, United States Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Tabitha Stevens' age : 51 years as of 2021

: 51 years as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Tabitha Stevens' height : 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m)

: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Weight : 48 kilograms

: 48 kilograms Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Tabitha Stevens' Twitter : @misstabstevens

: @misstabstevens Tabitha Stevens' Instagram : @misstabstevens

: @misstabstevens Website : www.tabithastevens.com

: www.tabithastevens.com Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Gary Dean Orona (m.2007)

: Gary Dean Orona (m.2007) Occupation : Actress, director, and producer

: Actress, director, and producer Famous for: Her pornographic acts

Tabitha Stevens' bio

Kelly was born in Freeport village in Long Island. Not much is known about her early life, education, or family. Being a plastic surgery junkie, Tabitha has spent about $200,000 on cosmetic procedures. These include 3 nose jobs, 6 breast implant surgeries, 1 chin implant, and Restalyne injections in smile lines.

Career

Kelly M. Garrette. Photo: @misstabstevens

Source: Getty Images

Kelly joined the adult entertainment sector after meeting erotic performers Racquel Darrian and Derrick Lane at a gym in 1995 when she was 25 years old. Her first scene was in Rolling Thunder for Vivid Entertainment with Bobby Vitale. She took a 7-year hiatus from performing to focus on the sex shop she owned with her then husband, and in 2007, she was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame.

Tabitha Stevens' movies and TV shows

Kelly returned to the porn-filming business in 2009. Tabitha Stevens BBC videos are among her most trendy. Other than pornographic scenes, the actress has appeared in mainstream media, and her acting roles include:

1996: The Wicked Web as Marilyn Andrews

1999: Major Rock as Tracy Starr

2003: Shade as the dancer in the club

2005: The LA Riot Spectacular as the Officer

2007: The Erotic Traveller as the artist, model, photography student 2, and waitress.

2012: The Howard Stern Show

2016: Guardian of the Galaxy and Other Porn Parodies as Kokrath

2020: Die Influencers Die as Moxie

In addition to the above, Kelly has a SAG card and has appeared in Capcom's Street Fighter commercials and several SEGA TV commercials.

Tabitha Stevens on Bewitched

According to Tabitha Stevens' IMDb, the porn star shares her stage name with Erin Murphy's character on Bewitched. In this television sitcom, Tabitha is the witch daughter of Samantha and Darrin Stephens, and sister to Adam. Therefore, Tabitha Stevens on Bewitched is not pornstar Kelly M. Garrette but rather actress Erin Murphy.

Tabitha Stevens' spouse

Kelly M. Garrette and her husband. Photo: @misstabstevens

Source: Instagram

Kelly Garette has been married to porn producer and director Gary Dean Orona since March 17, 2007, and they live in Las Vegas. Before Gary, she was wife to porn producer Don Osterhol, from 1997 to 1999, after getting a divorce from her second husband, also a porn producer/director and ex-mafioso, Kenny Gallo, in 1997. She divorced her first husband immediately after entering the porn industry.

Tabitha Stevens is Kelly M. Garrette in real life. However, she is best known for her stage name, which has made her a household name in the industry. With all these details, you have a clear picture of who Tabita is, so the next time you hear her name, make sure you are paying attention.

READ ALSO: Dr Dre wife bio: Kids, ethnic background, divorce, pics

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Dr Dre's wife. Her name is Nicole Kendra Plotzker, also known as Nicole Young or Nicole Threat.

The 51-year-old African-American lawyer is also engaged in the entertainment industry together with her husband. Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za