A TikTok creator captured the moment when she showed her dad one of her latest big purchases

The lady filmed the video of her father showing raw emotion after seeing what she was able to achieve for herself

Online users were touched to see how the father looked extremely proud of her accomplishment

One father realised how grown-up his daughter was. A woman captured the heartfelt moment when her dad saw her car for the first time.

A TikTok video bought her first-ever car, a new Nissan and showed her dad, who was proud. Image: @lesegomoeta

The video of the dad got over 5 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express how they loved the father-daughter moment.

Father and daughter have a special moment when he sees her newly purchased car

A high achiever on TikTok @lesegomoeta posted that she recently made her dad proud with her first-ever car purchase. The woman posted a celebratory clip of her getting a Nissan for her 30th. Watch the video below to see how touched the dad was after seeing what she was able to buy:

South Africans left emotional after seeing dad beaming with pride

Many people love to see others' car purchases. This one was especially touching as many could see that the father was chuffed by his daughter. Read what people had to say below:

Thando LwamaNtungwa wrote:

"Wow congratulations, proud moments ku daddy."

Masechaba said:

"He is my former geography teacherMr Gabriel Moeta. A very humble man."

Tash commented:

"Beautiful. I am also crying. parents kodwa."

Lethabo_Rapudi added:

"I am crying . This so beautiful."

NelyOthandayo wondered:

"Why am I crying?? Yhooo congratulations sisi."

"Making your parents proud": Father-daughter moment leaves Mzansi emotional

Ndlovu could not contain her tears when she saw her dad crying, but the moment felt nothing short of achievement after hardship.

People had nothing but admiration for the relationship the father and daughter have. Many wished their fathers were still around.

