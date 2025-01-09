The South African Media personality Penny Lebyane recently bagged another hosting gig on SABC 1

The former Radio 2000 presenter will be hosting the third season of the docu-reality series The Big Secret

On behalf of SABC 1, PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News a spoiler on what to expect on the first episode of the show

Penny Lebyane to host a reality TV docu-series

One thing about Penny Lebyane is that she is consistently securing the bag. The radio personality was recently announced as the host once again of The Big Secret, which will air on SABC 1.

This was after news of the star allegedly handing in her resignation at Radio 2000. The Big Secret is a docu-reality series that helps viewers freely disclose their confessions and liberate themselves from the burden of secrets to their family, close friends, or lovers.

The show will air on SABC 1 on Tuesday, 14 January 2024, at 6 pm.

On behalf of SABC 1, PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News a spoiler of what viewers can expect from the new season's first episode.

She said:

"Media Personality Penny Lebyane will host season 3 of The Big Secret. The Big Secret features participants who reveal their darkest secrets to those they feel burdened with in order to find closure and healing. In the first episode, a man, David, burned his partner with acid and was sentenced to prison and has now been released. David now wants to reveal to his current partner the reason he was in jail."

Penny Lebyane on her relationship with Ntsiki Mazwai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penny Lebyane revealed that she is no longer friends with Ntsiki Mazwai. Penny expressed frustration over being dragged into Ntsiki's controversies and stated they are not close.

She announced that Ntsiki has even blocked her on social media, emphasising that their connection was limited to a past court case and that they rarely communicate.

