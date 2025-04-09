DJ Fresh's iconic back tattoo, featuring his son Lefika, late grandfather Kgosi Mpimpi, and prominent African leaders like Nelson Mandela and Haile Selassie, has gone viral on social media

The popular star also flaunted a thigh tattoo while in Ibiza, sparking mixed reactions from fans

Other South African celebrities, including Sbahle Mpisane, the late AKA, and rapper Shebeshxt, are known for their meaningful tattoos, each with personal significance

South African popular disk jockey Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh, is among the many celebrities who have turned their bodies into art canvases where they can display their personalised art. A picture of the star's legendary back tattoo is making the rounds on social media.

A picture of DJ Fresh’s iconic back tattoo has gone viral online. Image: @djfreshsa

DJ Fresh's back tattoo goes viral

DJ Fresh's name popped up on social media after a fan shared a picture of his iconic tattoo. The picture shared on X by a user with the handle @TakaTina1 shows the stunning artwork.

The popular star's body art has pictures of his son Lefika and his late grandfather Kgosi Mpimpi. It also features top African leaders like the late South African President Nelson Mandela, the late Winnie Mandela, the late Botswana President Ketumile Quett Joni Masire, former Burkina Faso President Thomas Sankara and iconic Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, among others.

Take a look at the picture below:

DJ Fresh shows off his thigh tattoo

The star loves flaunting his incredible body art. He also made headlines when he shared a close-up picture of his leg tattoo while he was living it up in Ibiza. The picture failed to impress social media users, who felt it was a little too much. Others even joked that the veteran radio host was finally disclosing his sexuality.

DJ Fresh’s legendary back tattoo is trending online. Image: @djfreshsa

SA celebs with meaningful tattoos

South African celebrities have tattoos that have different meanings. Reality TV star and fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane, who survived a tragic accident, said she had her body covered in tattoos to cover her scars. The KwaMaMkhize star explained that her body ink helped her to embrace her body.

'To make life easy for myself, I decided to get inked so I could cover my scars bit by bit to clean the dirt."

Late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes also had meaningful tattoos on his body. Some of the notable ones include his daughter Kairo Forbes' name, two tattoos of the legendary pop star Michael Jackson, a lion and his favourite football team, Manchester United.

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt also debuted a tattoo of his daughter Onthathile's face. The star has been reeling after his daughter's death in a tragic car accident that left him seriously injured.

